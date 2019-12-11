Twinings Strong English Breakfast 160S 500G
Product Description
- English Strong Breakfast
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it taste like?
- Strong by name, strong by nature. This is the breakfast tea you love, but more so. Bold and full of flavour.
- Where does it come from?
- It's hard to have a favourite tea at Twinings. But if we had to pick, this would be it. We travelled the world to find the perfect balance of leaves from the best tea gardens in Assam, Africa and Sri Lanka. Of these, the African teas grown to the East of the Great Rift Valley make it particularly special.
- What makes this tea different?
- East of the rift, African teas get the perfect amount of sun and rain. They add a real brightness and character to this blend.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited, London.
- Lively & full of flavour
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
100% Black Tea
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- This tea's naturally strong, so two to three minutes of brewing should do the trick.
- Then we like to add a splash of milk.
Number of uses
160 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to use at
Net Contents
500g
