The Collective Mighty Mango Yogurt 450G

5(1)Write a review
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.50. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Mango Gourmet Live Yoghurt
  • Simply put, this is our ridiculously tasty thick 'n' creamy yoghurt nestled amongst a compote made from the king of fruits. We like to think of this baby as a gift of the summer sun.. pure golden tropical goodness, no bull!
  • British milk
  • Gluten free
  • Free from any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (84%), Mango Puree (6.1%), Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk, Packed in a dairy that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Use within 3 days of opening.For use by, see side of tub.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Foil. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.

Return to

  • Do feel free to get in touch
  • UK Tel: 0800 678 5197
  • ROI Tel: 1800 932 410
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com
  • www.thecollectivedairy.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 511kJ/122kcal
Fat 5.3g
- Of which Saturates 3.5g
Carbohydrate 13.2g
- Of which Sugars 13.2g
Protein 5.4g
Salt 0.13g
Calcium 124mg

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yogoholic’s Dream!

5 stars

As a yogoholic I was loathe to say how divine this yoghurt is, in case it sold out...BUT... I eat this Collective nectar....ice cold from the fridge spooned over hot porridge ...simply divine ....

