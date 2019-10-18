By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Irish Wheaten Loaf 440G

5(5)Write a review
Irish Wheaten Loaf 440G
£ 1.10
£1.10/each
One slice
  • Energy489kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Wheaten bread.
  • Hand Finished Traditionally made with pure Irish Buttermilk for a crumbly texture. Our Irish wheaten loaf is made using locally sourced ingredients, by a fourth generation family bakery in the heart of Ireland. It is hand finished and baked with care, for a moist, crumbly texture and a creamy rounded flavour. Enjoy a little longer by sprinkling with water and toasting.
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Buttermilk (Milk) (45%), Wholewheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring.

Buttermilk (Milk) contains: Skimmed Milk, Water.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy978kJ / 231kcal489kJ / 116kcal
Fat2.6g1.3g
Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate41.4g20.7g
Sugars3.6g1.8g
Fibre4.2g2.1g
Protein8.6g4.3g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Grannies bread.

5 stars

Takes me back to childhood in Ulster with my Granny baking a loaf daily . Wonderful tasty loaf. Great with soups and starters . As not always available I buy 4/5 at a time . It freezes well .

Very tasty bread

5 stars

We buy this every week in our online order and it is delicious. Rarely available when visiting our nearby stores so maybe they bake it to order. Try it if you get the chance you will not be disappointed.

Delicious

5 stars

Very crumbly but delicious.

bread that maybe was next to the basket of fishes.

5 stars

this was the most wonderful bread , I ordered it on a whim and was very pleased with it.......it's a very coarse textured bread with a lovely flavour. I find that it lends itself to deli meat products , with a meeting of those flavours , neither overpowering the other.......not always availabble , but worth it if it is , .........don't buy it...I want it all !

Tremendous

5 stars

Absolutely delicious one of the best wheaten loaves available

