Irish Wheaten Loaf 440G

Grannies bread.
Takes me back to childhood in Ulster with my Granny baking a loaf daily . Wonderful tasty loaf. Great with soups and starters . As not always available I buy 4/5 at a time . It freezes well .
Very tasty bread
We buy this every week in our online order and it is delicious. Rarely available when visiting our nearby stores so maybe they bake it to order. Try it if you get the chance you will not be disappointed.
Delicious
Very crumbly but delicious.
bread that maybe was next to the basket of fishes.
this was the most wonderful bread , I ordered it on a whim and was very pleased with it.......it's a very coarse textured bread with a lovely flavour. I find that it lends itself to deli meat products , with a meeting of those flavours , neither overpowering the other.......not always availabble , but worth it if it is , .........don't buy it...I want it all !
Tremendous
Absolutely delicious one of the best wheaten loaves available