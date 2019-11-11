Tesco Salmon Fishcake 270G

Bland! Bring back salmon & sweet chilli
They used to do a delicious salmon and sweet chilli fish cake and swapped it for this bland boring one. Won’t be getting them anymore
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ / 202kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (43%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Onion, Salt, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (135g)
|Energy
|844kJ / 202kcal
|1140kJ / 272kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|12.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|23.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.4g
|Protein
|11.1g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
