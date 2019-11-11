By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon Fishcake 270G

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.56/100g
One fishcake (135g)
  • Energy1140kJ 272kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of salmon (Salmo salar) fillet mixed with potato, onion and parsley, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • 2 Salmon Fishcakes Responsibly Sourced. 100% salmon fillet, farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Coated in golden breadcrumbs from tin baked loaves. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced With a hint of lemon and parsley, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • With a hint of lemon and parsley, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (43%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Onion, Salt, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using Salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (135g)
Energy844kJ / 202kcal1140kJ / 272kcal
Fat9.4g12.7g
Saturates1.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate17.3g23.4g
Sugars1.5g2.0g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein11.1g14.9g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland! Bring back salmon & sweet chilli

2 stars

They used to do a delicious salmon and sweet chilli fish cake and swapped it for this bland boring one. Won’t be getting them anymore

