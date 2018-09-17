By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 270G

£ 1.50
£5.56/kg
One fishcake
  • Energy875kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of smoked haddock and haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets mixed with potato and seasoning, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture Responsibly Sourced. 100% haddock fillet, wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic. The smoked haddock in our fishcakes is gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Coated in golden breadcrumbs from tin baked loaves. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Haddock (24%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colour [Curcumin, Annatto]], Potato, Haddock (Fish) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven chilled: 18-20 mins 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 30 mins 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy648kJ / 154kcal875kJ / 208kcal
Fat4.6g6.2g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate17.9g24.2g
Sugars1.0g1.4g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein9.9g13.4g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Put some more haddock in it

3 stars

.Quick and easy to prepare.Tasty quick supper.Rather high proportion of potato to haddock.Frequently unavailable

