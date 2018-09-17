Tesco 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 270G

Put some more haddock in it
.Quick and easy to prepare.Tasty quick supper.Rather high proportion of potato to haddock.Frequently unavailable
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Haddock (24%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colour [Curcumin, Annatto]], Potato, Haddock (Fish) (20%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Onion, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Oven chilled: 18-20 mins 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 30 mins 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7
2 Servings
270g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|648kJ / 154kcal
|875kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|24.2g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|9.9g
|13.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
