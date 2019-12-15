By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Sausage Rolls 2

Genius Sausage Rolls 2
£ 2.50
£1.25/each
Each Sausage Roll Contains:
  • Energy1171kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars0.5g
    0.6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171/281

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Sausage Roll
  • Beautifully seasoned British pork sausage meat wrapped in flaky puff pastry.
  • A perfect snack or lunchtime treat
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for coeliacs

Information

Ingredients

Pastry 50 % (Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Salt), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Water, Free Range Egg, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum; Salt, Rice Flour), Sausage Meat Filling (Pork 36%, Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Potato Starch, Ground White Pepper, Maize Starch, Ground Coriander, Ground Nutmeg, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite; Ground Mace, Stabiliser: Sodium Tri-Polyphosphate; Dextrose, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.For best before date see end of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Gas mark 6/180°C fan. Remove all packaging, place sausage roll on a baking tray flat side down. Brush with beaten egg or milk and bake in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes until golden brown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Number of Servings - 2

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • Customer Careline: 0845 874 4000
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Sausage Roll (typically 100g)%RI*
Energy 1171/2811171/28114%
Fat 17.5g17.5g25%
of which saturates 8.2g8.2g41%
Carbohydrate 21.8g21.8g
of which sugars 0.5g0.5g0.6%
Fibre 1.7g1.7g
Protein 8.2g8.2g
Salt 1.2g1.2g20%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

