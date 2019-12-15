Genius Sausage Rolls 2

absolutely rubbish and impossible to eat as once c
absolutely rubbish and impossible to eat as once cooked is like concrete and could sue for broken teeth and filling is insipid and tasteless
Pastry 50 % (Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Salt), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Water, Free Range Egg, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum; Salt, Rice Flour), Sausage Meat Filling (Pork 36%, Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Potato Starch, Ground White Pepper, Maize Starch, Ground Coriander, Ground Nutmeg, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite; Ground Mace, Stabiliser: Sodium Tri-Polyphosphate; Dextrose, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate)
Keep frozen -18°C.For best before date see end of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Gas mark 6/180°C fan. Remove all packaging, place sausage roll on a baking tray flat side down. Brush with beaten egg or milk and bake in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes until golden brown.
Produced in the U.K.
Number of Servings - 2
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
2 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Sausage Roll (typically 100g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1171/281
|1171/281
|14%
|Fat
|17.5g
|17.5g
|25%
|of which saturates
|8.2g
|8.2g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|21.8g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|0.6%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.2g
|8.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.2g
|20%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
