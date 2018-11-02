By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattice 2 Pack 300G

4(1)Write a review
Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattice 2 Pack 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
Per Cooked Lattice (134g)
  • Energy1470kJ 352kcal
    17%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free chicken flavour pieces and meat free bacon flavour lardons, made with Mycoprotein™, in a creamy cheese and white wine sauce, wrapped in puff pastry topped with a parsley cheese crumb.
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn Vegetarian Chicken & Bacon Lattices are irresistibly tasty. Quorn meat free chicken pieces in a creamy cheese sauce with bacon, wrapped in flaky puff pastry. Great as a snack or served with seasonal vegetables at dinnertime.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (44%) [Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Quorn™ Meat Free Chicken Pieces (12%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate], Quorn™ Meat Free Bacon Lardons (7%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contains Smoke Flavouring, Colour: Iron Oxide), Salt, Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Milk, Cream (Milk), Glaze [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Proteins, Sugar], White Wine (Sulphites), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley Crumb Topping [Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Sugar), Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Parsley], Flavouring, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Turmeric, Citric Acid, Lovage Extract], Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Salt, Black Pepper, *17% of product, Residual Alcohol less than 1%

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn products, which contain Mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas Mark 6. Place Quorn Lattice on the baking tray & cook on the middle oven shelf for 30 minutes. Reduce cooking time by 5 minutes for fan assisted ovens. Caution: Filling will be hot.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Ensure Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattices are piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in Eire

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven cooked) Per 100g:Per Lattice:
Energy :1073kJ1470kJ
-257kcal352kcal
Fat :12.8g18.0g
of which saturates :7.1g9.6g
Carbohydrate :26.0g34.9g
of which sugars :2.1g5.7g
Fibre :3.0g3.0g
Protein :8.0g11.1g
Salt :0.7g1.1g
No. of servings: 2:--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

wish they did not contain palm oil will not buy ag

4 stars

wish they did not contain palm oil will not buy again as i will not buy anything with palm oil in

