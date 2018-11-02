Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattice 2 Pack 300G

wish they did not contain palm oil will not buy ag
wish they did not contain palm oil will not buy again as i will not buy anything with palm oil in
Pastry (44%) [Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Quorn™ Meat Free Chicken Pieces (12%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate], Quorn™ Meat Free Bacon Lardons (7%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contains Smoke Flavouring, Colour: Iron Oxide), Salt, Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Milk, Cream (Milk), Glaze [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Proteins, Sugar], White Wine (Sulphites), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Parsley Crumb Topping [Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Sugar), Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Parsley], Flavouring, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Turmeric, Citric Acid, Lovage Extract], Stabiliser: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Salt, Black Pepper, *17% of product, Residual Alcohol less than 1%
Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas Mark 6. Place Quorn Lattice on the baking tray & cook on the middle oven shelf for 30 minutes. Reduce cooking time by 5 minutes for fan assisted ovens. Caution: Filling will be hot.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Ensure Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattices are piping hot before serving.
Made in Eire
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked) Per 100g:
|Per Lattice:
|Energy :
|1073kJ
|1470kJ
|-
|257kcal
|352kcal
|Fat :
|12.8g
|18.0g
|of which saturates :
|7.1g
|9.6g
|Carbohydrate :
|26.0g
|34.9g
|of which sugars :
|2.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre :
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Protein :
|8.0g
|11.1g
|Salt :
|0.7g
|1.1g
|No. of servings: 2:
|-
|-
