By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Cod Fishcakes With Lemon & Herb 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 2 Cod Fishcakes With Lemon & Herb 270G
£ 1.50
£5.56/kg
One fishcake (135g)
  • Energy845kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) mixed with potato, lemon and herb, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • 2 Cod fishcakes with a hint of lemon and herbs, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs Responsibly Sourced. 100% cod fillet, wild caught from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Coated in golden breadcrumbs from tin baked loaves. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
  • Caught in the wild With a hint of lemon and herbs, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs
  • Caught in the wild
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (45%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Chive, Parsley, Dill, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important Check food piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (135g)
Energy626kJ / 149kcal845kJ / 201kcal
Fat4.3g5.8g
Saturates0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate16.5g22.3g
Sugars1.4g1.9g
Fibre1.6g2.2g
Protein10.2g13.8g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco British Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 270G

£ 1.50
£5.56/kg

Tesco British Crumbed Ham Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here