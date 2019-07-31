Tesco 2 Cod Fishcakes With Lemon & Herb 270G

- Energy845kJ 201kcal10%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) mixed with potato, lemon and herb, coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
- 2 Cod fishcakes with a hint of lemon and herbs, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs Responsibly Sourced. 100% cod fillet, wild caught from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Coated in golden breadcrumbs from tin baked loaves. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
- Caught in the wild With a hint of lemon and herbs, coated in crispy, golden breadcrumbs
- Caught in the wild
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (45%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Chive, Parsley, Dill, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important Check food piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Pack contains 2 servings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (135g)
|Energy
|626kJ / 149kcal
|845kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|22.3g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|10.2g
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
