Quorn Vegan Pieces 280G

3(4)Write a review
Rest of shelf

Per 1/4 Pack
  • Energy332kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein
  • Carbon Trust
  • Reducing CO2
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
  • www.quorn.co.uk
  • Succulent Quorn Vegan pieces are great served in your favourite recipes, from curries to budda bowls.
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • For sizzling stir fries & rich curries
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 280g
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (89%), Potato Protein, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre and which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
For best result hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 12 Min
Quorn Pieces are really convenient so you can cook differently with them.
Simply heat your sauce (approx. 420g) then add frozen Quorn Pieces (280g).
Stir, cover and simmer for 12 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn
  • Our Pieces are great for salads, in a stir fry or in a fragrant Thai curry

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy 475kJ332kJ
-113kcal79kcal
Fat 2.8g2.0g
of which saturates 1.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 3.9g2.7g
of which sugars 0.4g0.3g
Fibre 5.3g3.7g
Protein 15.3g10.7g
Salt 0.43g0.30g
Serves 4--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not dreadful, but supermarket vegan alternatives a

2 stars

Not dreadful, but supermarket vegan alternatives are stronger. I used to swear by quorn before being vegan, but these pieces break up into tiny pieces very easily after prolonged cooking (curry, chilli etc) but work for quick cook pasta dishes. In a saturated market, I feel quorn can't compete as the alternatives are better AND cheaper.

Stick to the regular version

1 stars

I love Quorn pieces and have been using them for many years. However, the vegan version is horrible! It tastes sour. I would not recommend this product.

Edible but disapppointing

3 stars

Its not as nice as standard Quorn pieces.Did not seem to have the same texture

Really good! perfect for pie fillings.

5 stars

These are great. Really tasty and a great texture. Small peices but perfect for in a pie! I did them with leeks and butterbeans in a white wine and horseradish sauce. It was lovely! Def be buying regularly now.

