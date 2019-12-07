Quorn Vegan Pieces 280G

Not dreadful, but supermarket vegan alternatives a
Not dreadful, but supermarket vegan alternatives are stronger. I used to swear by quorn before being vegan, but these pieces break up into tiny pieces very easily after prolonged cooking (curry, chilli etc) but work for quick cook pasta dishes. In a saturated market, I feel quorn can't compete as the alternatives are better AND cheaper.
Stick to the regular version
I love Quorn pieces and have been using them for many years. However, the vegan version is horrible! It tastes sour. I would not recommend this product.
Edible but disapppointing
Its not as nice as standard Quorn pieces.Did not seem to have the same texture
Really good! perfect for pie fillings.
These are great. Really tasty and a great texture. Small peices but perfect for in a pie! I did them with leeks and butterbeans in a white wine and horseradish sauce. It was lovely! Def be buying regularly now.