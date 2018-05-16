We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Au Lait 30S 300G

image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Au Lait 30S 300G
£7.00
£2.33/100g

Per 180 ml

Energy
165kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1670 kJ

Product Description

  • Whole milk powder with Soluble Coffee.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Café Au Lait, a harmonious balance of intense coffee and smooth milk, already prepared in a single pod, for you to enjoy perfect mug-sized coffee (180 ml) in a minute.
  • The box contains 30 pods designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® pod coffee machines for you to prepare 30 mugs of Café Au Lait.
  • World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
  • Our talented coffee creators have combined the intensity of pure Robusta coffee with the soft creamy taste of milk to create a harmonious mug, with caramel notes, toasted cereal undertones and round texture.
  • Professional Quality Coffee System
  • Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
  • Aroma Freshness Protection
  • With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
  • Over 50 Coffee Creations
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 50 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Café Au Lait
  • A combination of intense coffee and smooth milk in one pod
  • Best served in a mug (at 180ml)
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (73, 7%), Soluble Coffee (24%), Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates and Sodium Citrates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Prepare
  • Simply slide your Café Au Lait pod into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.

Number of uses

Makes 30 servings

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to Talk
  • Tel 0800 707 60 66 UK
  • Tel 00800 63785385 IRE
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.
  • dolce-gusto.com

Net Contents

30 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer 100 mlPer 180 ml RI*
Energy 1670 kJ92 kJ165 kJ
-400 kcal22 kcal40 kcal2 %*
Fat 20,0 g1,1 g2,0 g3 %*
of which saturates 12,5 g0,7 g1,3 g7 %*
Carbohydrate 29,4 g1,6 g2,9 g1 %*
of which sugars 29,1 g1,6 g2,9 g3 %*
Fibre 8,2 g0,4 g0,8 g-
Protein 21,2 g1,2 g2,1 g4 %*
Salt 1,03 g0,06 g0,10 g2 %*
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Makes 30 servings----
