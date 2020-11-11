Swedish Glace Chocolate Non Dairy Ice Cream 750Ml
New
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour iced non dairy dessert
- The taste that has been delighting Swedish people for over 10 years.
- Heavenly chocolate made with soy
- Gluten, lactose, dairy and egg free
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - KLBD - Pareve
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Soya Bean Powder (6.6%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see side of pack.
Produce of
Made in Lithuania
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100 ml = 2x scoop**
|%* Per 2x scoop**
|Energy
|860kJ/206kcal
|452kJ/108kcal
|5%
|Fat
|11g
|5,8g
|8%
|of which saturates
|6,1g
|3,2g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|12g
|5%
|of which sugars
|22g
|12g
|13%
|Protein
|3,3g
|1,7g
|3%
|Salt
|0,32g
|0,17g
|3%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 52g, 750 ml = 8x(2x scoop) approx
|-
|-
|-
