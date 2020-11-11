By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swedish Glace Chocolate Non Dairy Ice Cream 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour iced non dairy dessert
  • www.icecreamjoy.com
  • The taste that has been delighting Swedish people for over 10 years.
  • Heavenly chocolate made with soy
  • Gluten, lactose, dairy and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD - Pareve
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Soya Bean Powder (6.6%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store at -18°C.Best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Lithuania

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Swedish Glace,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline: 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1850 444 424

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100 ml = 2x scoop**%* Per 2x scoop**
Energy 860kJ/206kcal452kJ/108kcal5%
Fat 11g5,8g8%
of which saturates 6,1g3,2g16%
Carbohydrate 23g12g5%
of which sugars 22g12g13%
Protein 3,3g1,7g3%
Salt 0,32g0,17g3%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**2x scoop = 100ml = 52g, 750 ml = 8x(2x scoop) approx---

