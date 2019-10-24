By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 290G

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 290G
£ 2.65
£0.91/100g
One fishcake
  • Energy978kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of smoked haddock and haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet and mashed potato with an extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce centre, coated in a chive and parsley breadcrumb.
  • Succulent haddock and fluffy mash, filled with a Tesco finest* Extra Mature Cheddar and chive sauce, coated in a crisp chive and parsley ciabatta crumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Succulent haddock and fluffy mash, filled with extra mature Cheddar and chive sauce, coated in a crisp ciabatta crumb.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (20%), Smoked Haddock (20%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colours [Curcumin, Annatto]], Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Potato, Milk, Wheat Starch, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina, Cornflour, Chive, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Fish Gelatine, Worcester Sauce [Water, Black Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove], Parsley, Yeast, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy758kJ / 181kcal978kJ / 233kcal
Fat7.6g9.8g
Saturates2.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate17.6g22.7g
Sugars0.6g0.8g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein10.0g12.9g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious ... crispy outside and lovely tasty inside. For me the best fishcake tried from all the stores and different brands. Often just serve with peas for an enjoyable meal. Can add chips if feeling greedy.

Lovely

5 stars

Love these tesco fishcakes (with the melting middles) nice & crispy outside soft inside. Lovely.

The fish cake part was delicious but I personally

3 stars

The fish cake part was delicious but I personally did not like the gunky centre. I would have given 5 stars had they been made as they used to be e.g. just fish cake alone!

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

These Fish Cakes are mouthwaterly good

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest 2 Indian Sweet Potato & Red Onion Fishcakes 296G

£ 2.65
£0.90/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here