Tesco Finest 2 Smoked Haddock Fishcakes 290G

Delicious ... crispy outside and lovely tasty inside. For me the best fishcake tried from all the stores and different brands. Often just serve with peas for an enjoyable meal. Can add chips if feeling greedy.
Love these tesco fishcakes (with the melting middles) nice & crispy outside soft inside. Lovely.
The fish cake part was delicious but I personally did not like the gunky centre. I would have given 5 stars had they been made as they used to be e.g. just fish cake alone!
These Fish Cakes are mouthwaterly good