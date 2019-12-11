Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

Terrible
Was terrible couldn't even drink it far too sweet no matter what I tried to do very dissapointed.
Great Coffee Sachets, easy to make.
Drink a lot of this coffee so order more when cheaper, only order less when not on offer.
Delicious
Tastes great, creamy smooth and moreish, but would like to know the caffeine content in each cup please?
Excelent
I enjoy a number of the Nescafe Gold sachet range, but the Caramel Latte one is my favourite. I love the taste of them.
What were they thinking?
I've tried this twice - the other six sachets are heading for the bin. It tastes horrible to me, certainly not what I would expect from Nescafe - I really enjoy Goldblend Barista but this stuff is a real shocker.
Coconut oil is overpowering
I tried this because I usually like the Nescafe coffee mixes. This is the first time I've tasted one of the 'Gold' mixes. The coconut oil taste is too overpowering to make this enjoyable. I'm not picky when it comes to coffee and so even though I'm struggling to find a caramel taste I probably would have had this again if not for the coconut oil taste.
Delicious!
I bought these to try out and was not disappointed. What a great, yummy coffee to have in the middle of the day! As a busy person, I have a special stock of these I keep at work to have during the day when I need a boost. These are a delicious treat to take to work.
New lover of Nescafé
I was given this on my break at work by a work colleague, who had purchased these and couldn’t contain her excitement for me to try. Having not been a coffee lover I wasn’t in a rush to try. But once made for me it was the sweetest, delicious hot drink I had consumed in a long time. I then went out and tried the white choc and pistachio mocha. Very nice and easy to make and sachets to keep close by in handbag. Pleased with these new editions! I am now converted into a Nescafé lover!!
Caramel latte
I’ve just had this product and it tasted exactly like caramel. Couldn’t belive that it actually taste like caramel because other products add caramel but you cant taste the it. The caramel melted into my skin and the thickness of the latte helped soothe me. I recommend everyone to taste this product!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicate and delicious!
This was a sample pack delivered with my shopping, which is always nice. It was delicious, light and frothy but would be ok to drink every day. I'll definitely buy this one again. A lovely treat for when friends pop by or just for a quiet moment in the garden. Love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]