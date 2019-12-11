By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

4.5(133)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G
£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy292kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1718 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavour, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Make your break special with a NESCAFÉ GOLD Caramel Latte and sip a delicious combination of coffee and caramel flavour in this coffee shop-style drink. Enjoy this milky latte whenever you fancy a break.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Next time why not try another one of our coffee-shop style beverages? We offer a variety of other flavous, like our NESCAFÉ GOLD Vanilla Latte. Or, if you prefer a chocolatey offering, give our NESCAFÉ GOLD Double Choc Mocha a go.
  • A high quality latte with a hint of caramel flavour
  • Coffee shop-style caramel taste with delightful froth in every cup
  • Created with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Made with natural beans grown by experts
  • 8 instant latte sachets that can be prepared in moments
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (20%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (6%) [Instant Coffee (5.6%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

8 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1718 kJ120 kJ292 kJ8400 kJ
-407 kcal28 kcal69 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 8.8g0.6g1.5g70g
of which: saturates 8.0g0.6g1.4g20g
Carbohydrate 72.4g5.1g12.3g260g
of which: sugars 54.6g3.9g9.3g90g
Fibre 2.1g0.1g0.4g-
Protein 8.2g0.6g1.4g50g
Salt 1.15g0.08g0.20g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

133 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Terrible

1 stars

Was terrible couldn't even drink it far too sweet no matter what I tried to do very dissapointed.

Great Coffee Sachets, easy to make.

5 stars

Drink a lot of this coffee so order more when cheaper, only order less when not on offer.

Delicious

5 stars

Tastes great, creamy smooth and moreish, but would like to know the caffeine content in each cup please?

Excelent

5 stars

I enjoy a number of the Nescafe Gold sachet range, but the Caramel Latte one is my favourite. I love the taste of them.

What were they thinking?

1 stars

I've tried this twice - the other six sachets are heading for the bin. It tastes horrible to me, certainly not what I would expect from Nescafe - I really enjoy Goldblend Barista but this stuff is a real shocker.

Coconut oil is overpowering

1 stars

I tried this because I usually like the Nescafe coffee mixes. This is the first time I've tasted one of the 'Gold' mixes. The coconut oil taste is too overpowering to make this enjoyable. I'm not picky when it comes to coffee and so even though I'm struggling to find a caramel taste I probably would have had this again if not for the coconut oil taste.

Delicious!

5 stars

I bought these to try out and was not disappointed. What a great, yummy coffee to have in the middle of the day! As a busy person, I have a special stock of these I keep at work to have during the day when I need a boost. These are a delicious treat to take to work.

New lover of Nescafé

5 stars

I was given this on my break at work by a work colleague, who had purchased these and couldn’t contain her excitement for me to try. Having not been a coffee lover I wasn’t in a rush to try. But once made for me it was the sweetest, delicious hot drink I had consumed in a long time. I then went out and tried the white choc and pistachio mocha. Very nice and easy to make and sachets to keep close by in handbag. Pleased with these new editions! I am now converted into a Nescafé lover!!

Caramel latte

5 stars

I’ve just had this product and it tasted exactly like caramel. Couldn’t belive that it actually taste like caramel because other products add caramel but you cant taste the it. The caramel melted into my skin and the thickness of the latte helped soothe me. I recommend everyone to taste this product!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicate and delicious!

5 stars

This was a sample pack delivered with my shopping, which is always nice. It was delicious, light and frothy but would be ok to drink every day. I'll definitely buy this one again. A lovely treat for when friends pop by or just for a quiet moment in the garden. Love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

