Balance Activ Menopause Pessaries X10

- Balance Activ® Menopause Moisture Pessaries Plus
- Vaginal dryness is very common and can cause discomfort and irritation and is experienced by most women from time-to-time, particularly during or after the menopause.
- Balance Activ® Menopause Moisture Pessaries Plus: is a hormone-free vaginal moisturiser designed to work in harmony with the body to restore moisture in cases of vaginal dryness and atrophy. It promotes healing after childbirth, in gynaecological surgery, in cases of dystrophy resulting from chemotherapy, ionising radiation and vaginal dryness also due to oestrogen deficiency.
- Balance Activ® Menopause Moisture Pessaries Plus: contain Hyaluronic Acid (HA), a mucopolysaccharide which is naturally present in the body. HA functions as a structural support, giving tone, nourishment (trophism) and elasticity to tissue.
- Indications: Adjuvant treatment of reparative processes in atrophic and distrophic conditions of the vaginal mucosa.
- Fast acting moisturiser
- Easy-to-use pessaries
- Soothing relief from vaginal dryness, atrophy and discomfort
- Free from parabens & hormones
Information
Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid Sodium Salt 10 mg, Semi-Synthetic Glicerides, Sweet Almond Oil
Storage
Store the pack away from light and heat, preferably at a temperature between 4°C and 25°C.The expiry date refers to the product in an unopened and correctly stored pack
Preparation and Usage
- Use before bed
- Pregnancy and breast feeding: It is necessary to consult your doctor or midwife before use of Balance Activ® Menopause Moisture Pessaries Plus if you are pregnant or breast feeding.
- Instructions for use and cautions: Read the package insert inside carefully.
- When to use: Use one pessary daily to treat symptoms of vaginal dryness and atrophy then reduce usage to two or three times a week as required. Use before bed for mess-free treatment.
Warnings
- Warnings: Keep the product out of the reach and sight of children.
- Avoid contact with eyes.
- Do not swallow.
- Do not use if the pessary is opened or damaged.
- Do not use the product after the expiry date.
Name and address
- Farma-Derma s.r.l.,
- Via dell' Artigiano 6-8,
- 40010 Sala Bolognese (BO),
- Italy.
Distributor address
- BBI Healthcare Ltd,
- Unit 2,
- Parkway,
- Pen-y-fan Industrial Estate,
- Crumlin,
- NP11 3EF,
Net Contents
10 x 2g
Safety information
