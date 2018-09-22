By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Cod Sweet Potato & Chilli Fishcakes 290G

£ 2.65
£0.91/100g
one fishcake
  • Energy851kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) fillet and sweet potato mash, with semi dried tomatoes, chives and red chilli, coated in a crispy sweet chilli crumb.
  • Inspired by Mediterranean flavours, our chefs have created these fishcakes. Succulent flakes of wild caught cod are perfectly paired with the full flavours of spiced sweet potato and intense semi dried tomatoes. The gluten free breadcrumb coating is made to our own bespoke recipe, with sweet chilli adds a further touch of heat. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • Succulent, wild caught cod and spicy sweet potato mash in a crisp chilli crumb.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (41%), Sweet Potato (16%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Water, Semi Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Potato Starch, Chive, Red Chilli (1%), Gram Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Dried Bell Pepper, Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Parsley, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 30 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18-20 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy626kJ / 149kcal851kJ / 203kcal
Fat4.7g6.4g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate17.1g23.3g
Sugars1.7g2.3g
Fibre2.3g3.1g
Protein8.4g11.4g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Good, thick fishcale. Very tasty with nice texture

5 stars

Good, thick fishcale. Very tasty with nice texture.

