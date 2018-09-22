Tesco Finest 2 Cod Sweet Potato & Chilli Fishcakes 290G

Good, thick fishcale. Very tasty with nice texture
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ / 149kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (41%), Sweet Potato (16%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Water, Semi Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Potato Starch, Chive, Red Chilli (1%), Gram Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Dried Bell Pepper, Sea Salt, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Parsley, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 30 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable
290g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|626kJ / 149kcal
|851kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|23.3g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.4g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
