Tesco Finest 2 Cod & Parsley Fishcakes 290G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Cod & Parsley Fishcakes 290G
£ 2.00
£6.90/kg

One fishcake (128g**)
  • Energy897kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 701kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) fillet and mashed potato, with a creamy white wine and parsley sauce centre, coated in a parsley panko breadcrumb.
  • Melting middle
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (42%), Potato, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Panko Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt], Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Wheat Starch, Fish Stock [Water, Fish Extract, Leek, Onion, Lemon, Parsley, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns], Durum Wheat Semolina, Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Parsley, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Butter (Milk), Fish Gelatine, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Flavourings [Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Acacia Gum].

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
Hot centre. Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot. Allow it to cool slighty before eating.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (128g**)
Energy701kJ / 167kcal897kJ / 214kcal
Fat6.0g7.7g
Saturates1.9g2.4g
Carbohydrate16.1g20.6g
Sugars1.2g1.5g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein11.6g14.8g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 256g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.

Tasy and filling

5 stars

Tasty and filling they're a decent size - I buy them when they're on offer.

Very tasty one is plenty with a salad. First tried

5 stars

Very tasty one is plenty with a salad. First tried on offer now buy most weeks

Where was the fish ?

1 stars

Had this for breakfast. Unrepeatable experience. Very dry,little sauce and predominantly mashed potato. The fish was noticeable by its absence. I would definitely never buy this again.

Good flavour and texture - great product

5 stars

Good flavour and texture - great product

Bought these for change, very tasty, a good balanc

5 stars

Bought these for change, very tasty, a good balance of cod and potato.

Couple of thick and tasty fishcakes

4 stars

Pretty tasty for an old lady's lunch ~ simple to cook and just add petits pois or spinach. I liked them.

