Tesco Finest 2 Cod & Parsley Fishcakes 290G

Tasty and filling they're a decent size - I buy them when they're on offer.
Very tasty one is plenty with a salad. First tried on offer now buy most weeks
Where was the fish ?
Had this for breakfast. Unrepeatable experience. Very dry,little sauce and predominantly mashed potato. The fish was noticeable by its absence. I would definitely never buy this again.
Good flavour and texture - great product
Bought these for change, very tasty, a good balance of cod and potato.
Couple of thick and tasty fishcakes
Pretty tasty for an old lady's lunch ~ simple to cook and just add petits pois or spinach. I liked them.