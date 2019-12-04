Tesco Finest 2 Salmon Spinach & Lemon Fishcakes 290G

Love them!
Hello! I always buy them. They are great done in the oven after 25 minutes they are super crunchy and full of salmon and also juicy. They are not dry at all! I love them.
It tasted good.
It tasted good.
Good quality I find there is a good amount of salm
Good quality I find there is a good amount of salmon and very tasty. Not over greasy like some others.
Where’s the Salmon?
Tasteless. I couldn’t taster the salmon note the lemon. Very bland. The filling of the fish cake was slimy with no texture at all. I would not recommend
Dry, but okay
Reasonable balance between salmon and mash, but very dry. I would recommend adding a dressing or sauce of your choice if you try them
Delicious.
I buy these every month, good crisp coating, plenty of chunks of salmon. Perfect pan fried in lemon oil.
Tried these several months ago and really enjoyed
Tried these several months ago and really enjoyed them. However, disappointed having purchased them again. Far too much potato and seasoning, hardly any salmon at all. Considering these are part of your 'finest' range and therefore more expensive they were way below the standard I would expect. I will not be purchasing again, will stick to making my own!
Tasty
Great tasty fishcakes a favourite with family
Dry
Found them rather dry, and heavy going ~ unlike the cod ones which were delicious and with moisture.