Tesco Finest 2 Salmon Spinach & Lemon Fishcakes 290G

£ 2.00
£6.90/kg

One fishcake
  • Energy1242kJ 297kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of salmon (Salmo salar) fillet mixed with mashed potato, spinach and lemon juice in a puffed wheat, lemon and pepper breadcrumb coating.
  • Succulent salmon fillet with fluffy mash potato, spinach and lemon juice encased in a crisp lemon and pepper crumb.
  • Succulent salmon fillet with fluffy mash potato, spinach and lemon juice encased in a crisp lemon and pepper crumb.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (45%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Dried Potato, Water, Wheat Starch, Lemon Juice, Durum Wheat Semolina, Double Cream (Milk), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Yeast, Parsley, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 30 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy934kJ / 223kcal1242kJ / 297kcal
Fat11.3g15.0g
Saturates1.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate17.6g23.4g
Sugars0.9g1.2g
Fibre2.4g3.2g
Protein11.6g15.4g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Love them!

5 stars

Hello! I always buy them. They are great done in the oven after 25 minutes they are super crunchy and full of salmon and also juicy. They are not dry at all! I love them.

It tasted good.

5 stars

It tasted good.

Good quality I find there is a good amount of salm

5 stars

Good quality I find there is a good amount of salmon and very tasty. Not over greasy like some others.

Where’s the Salmon?

1 stars

Tasteless. I couldn’t taster the salmon note the lemon. Very bland. The filling of the fish cake was slimy with no texture at all. I would not recommend

Dry, but okay

3 stars

Reasonable balance between salmon and mash, but very dry. I would recommend adding a dressing or sauce of your choice if you try them

Delicious.

5 stars

I buy these every month, good crisp coating, plenty of chunks of salmon. Perfect pan fried in lemon oil.

Tried these several months ago and really enjoyed

2 stars

Tried these several months ago and really enjoyed them. However, disappointed having purchased them again. Far too much potato and seasoning, hardly any salmon at all. Considering these are part of your 'finest' range and therefore more expensive they were way below the standard I would expect. I will not be purchasing again, will stick to making my own!

Tasty

5 stars

Great tasty fishcakes a favourite with family

Dry

3 stars

Found them rather dry, and heavy going ~ unlike the cod ones which were delicious and with moisture.

