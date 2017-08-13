By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Lotion 200Ml
£ 15.00
£7.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Gradual Tan Everyday Tinted Body Lotion
  • Easy to apply
  • Streak free
  • Non sticky
  • Sheer skin perfecting coverage for an even streak-free sunkissed golden glow that gradually builds and hydrates for up to 48 hours.
  • This multi-benefit daily body lotion is easy to apply, visually perfects skin with a touch of bronze to blur imperfections and illuminate the skin tone quickly absorbing for a soft powdery finish that does not transfer on to clothes. Whilst our innovative Hydraglow Complex gradually builds a natural looking streak-free golden glow and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 48 hours. Apply as required to build the depth of tan you desire. Created by St. Tropez, expertise every time.
  • Instant healthy glow
  • 100% natural DHA
  • Free from parabens phthalates
  • Against animal testing
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethicone, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Lauryl PEG-10 Tris (Trimethylsiloxy) Silylethyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tocopherol, Linalool, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Isoceteth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Anise Alcohol, Coumarin, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Storage

Store below 30°C/86°F.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Golden Rules for Perfect Sunless Tan: Apply daily to clean, dry skin in an upward circular motion, ensuring all areas are covered and lightly glide excess tan over the hands and feet. Wait until touch dry before getting dressed. Wash palms of hands after application. To maintain tan, exfoliate regularly using St. Tropez Body Polish. Tanning time and developed colour may vary.

Warnings

  • Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Gradual tan may stain. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
  • Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Messy and greasy

2 stars

Used it and found it felt greasy and took ages to dry, left tan on clothing. However the colour was natural pinky tan

