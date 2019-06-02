Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 55Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Enjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash. Our moisturising and microbiome gentle formula provides instant softness and lasting care for your skin. Our nourishing formula ensures your microbiome (your skin’s living protective layer) is given the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. This moisturising body wash is made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance and deliver skin nourishment simultaneously. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash great for all skin types. For best results, simply squeeze onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use this nourishing body wash as part of your daily shower routine for softer, smoother skin. All Dove skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
  • Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
  • Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this nourishing body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
  • Our moisturising body wash delivers skin natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
  • Discover Dove’s gentlest ever sulfate SLES free body wash
  • The moisturising properties of Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash nourish deep into the surface layers of your skin
  • Our gentle formula protects your microbiome (your skins protective layer) and provides lasting care for your skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Capric Acid, Caprylic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

55 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

89 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Slimey and unpleasant

2 stars

I tried Dove Deeply Nourishing in the hope of finding something uncomplicated and without a strong smell. This product fails on all counts. It has a slimey and "deeply" unpleasant feel to it and the perfume is oppressive, pervasive and rather horrid.

Dove deeply nourishing body wash

5 stars

This product smells lovely. After you use it your skin feels soft. I don’t think this is to perfumed as some shower gels I think use to much perfume which effects the ph balance this is not one of them. After using this you feel fresh and clean. A little goes a long way. I would recommend this shower gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth skin

5 stars

After years of trial and error I had finally worked out a beauty routine that works for me with various shower gels and body lotions but occassionally I do not have time to moisturise and my skin feels really dry a few hours later. So the dove body was was a revelation. I can simply use that in the shower and my skin will feel soft and nourished after and even hours later it hasnt gone all dry. It makes my routine really quick and easy and anyone with time constraints for their beauty routine should give this a go! Smells really fresh too and I would totally recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove or Pigeon?

4 stars

Dry skin is a daily battle for me so the thought of having a moisturising body wash was exciting. I wasn't sure how well it would actually work but I am thrilled to say that since using Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash, my skin is so much better and easier to keep well moisturised, I can actually tell the difference between dry skin and Excema. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

'Dove'-r the moon!

5 stars

I wondered how effective a moisturising body wash could be when most of it would be washed down the drain.... Answer: Very! I've mostly used shower 'gels' in various flavours over my almost 48 year showering career, so was intrigued by the claims of Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash. To say I was impressed would not be overstating it. My skin really did feel moisturised & smoother. Even my notoriously difficult to please elbows were impressed. Ten on ten (or in this case 5*). I'm adding it to my shopping list as we speak! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer skin

4 stars

I've been using this for a few weeks now and with the warm weather it's been great in softening my skin and soothing when I get a little too much sun Smells lovely. Relaxing and works well in both the bath and shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove body Wash

5 stars

So the claim on the Dove Body wash was smother skin in just one use and it didn't fail. A beautiful fragrance which last after a shower. I had dry skin on my elbows and knees and this has now disappeared. I would recommend this to anybody. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove body wash

5 stars

I’ve been using this for 2 weeks. My skin is much more soft & smooth. Not as dry, better hydrated. Lovely & luxurious a little goes along way & it smells great. Definitely on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sumptuously Soft

5 stars

I love this body wash. Dove has always been a brand I trust and come back to again and again and this Deeply Nourishing Body Wash will be added to my list of regulars. It smells heavenly, that familiar fragrance we all know and love and instantly associate with Dove products. Lightly perfumed this body wash leaves your skin with a comforting scent that doesn't interfere with your chosen perfume. It lathers up to a sumptuous, frothy cuddle of bubbles which slides over your skin leaving you soft and cleansed. Deeply nourished skin? Definitely. I cannot fault it. It is exactly what you'd want from a body wash. The bottle is slim enough to fit on the ledge of my shower tray and the lid flips open easily, even with wet hands. I would definitely recommend this luxurious feeling wash to my friends, although I suspect they're already using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove body wash

5 stars

I've been using this product for over a week now and my skin is so much more smoother and hydrated. The shower cream is a really thick, soft, silky cream that makes a lovely lather and smells good too. You don't need to use very much so 1 bottle goes a long way. This is a must have for your daily shower routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 89 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

