Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 55Ml

Slimey and unpleasant 2 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd June 2019 I tried Dove Deeply Nourishing in the hope of finding something uncomplicated and without a strong smell. This product fails on all counts. It has a slimey and "deeply" unpleasant feel to it and the perfume is oppressive, pervasive and rather horrid.

Dove deeply nourishing body wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2018 This product smells lovely. After you use it your skin feels soft. I don’t think this is to perfumed as some shower gels I think use to much perfume which effects the ph balance this is not one of them. After using this you feel fresh and clean. A little goes a long way. I would recommend this shower gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2018 After years of trial and error I had finally worked out a beauty routine that works for me with various shower gels and body lotions but occassionally I do not have time to moisturise and my skin feels really dry a few hours later. So the dove body was was a revelation. I can simply use that in the shower and my skin will feel soft and nourished after and even hours later it hasnt gone all dry. It makes my routine really quick and easy and anyone with time constraints for their beauty routine should give this a go! Smells really fresh too and I would totally recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove or Pigeon? 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2018 Dry skin is a daily battle for me so the thought of having a moisturising body wash was exciting. I wasn't sure how well it would actually work but I am thrilled to say that since using Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash, my skin is so much better and easier to keep well moisturised, I can actually tell the difference between dry skin and Excema. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

'Dove'-r the moon! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2018 I wondered how effective a moisturising body wash could be when most of it would be washed down the drain.... Answer: Very! I've mostly used shower 'gels' in various flavours over my almost 48 year showering career, so was intrigued by the claims of Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash. To say I was impressed would not be overstating it. My skin really did feel moisturised & smoother. Even my notoriously difficult to please elbows were impressed. Ten on ten (or in this case 5*). I'm adding it to my shopping list as we speak! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softer skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2018 I've been using this for a few weeks now and with the warm weather it's been great in softening my skin and soothing when I get a little too much sun Smells lovely. Relaxing and works well in both the bath and shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove body Wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd July 2018 So the claim on the Dove Body wash was smother skin in just one use and it didn't fail. A beautiful fragrance which last after a shower. I had dry skin on my elbows and knees and this has now disappeared. I would recommend this to anybody. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove body wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st July 2018 I’ve been using this for 2 weeks. My skin is much more soft & smooth. Not as dry, better hydrated. Lovely & luxurious a little goes along way & it smells great. Definitely on my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sumptuously Soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I love this body wash. Dove has always been a brand I trust and come back to again and again and this Deeply Nourishing Body Wash will be added to my list of regulars. It smells heavenly, that familiar fragrance we all know and love and instantly associate with Dove products. Lightly perfumed this body wash leaves your skin with a comforting scent that doesn't interfere with your chosen perfume. It lathers up to a sumptuous, frothy cuddle of bubbles which slides over your skin leaving you soft and cleansed. Deeply nourished skin? Definitely. I cannot fault it. It is exactly what you'd want from a body wash. The bottle is slim enough to fit on the ledge of my shower tray and the lid flips open easily, even with wet hands. I would definitely recommend this luxurious feeling wash to my friends, although I suspect they're already using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]