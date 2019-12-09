Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Cod Fillets 385G

Greasy Batter
The fish itself was lovely but the batter was very greasy my husband and I couldn’t eat it
Not fit to eat
Very little fish, grey and watery, tasteless. Before cooking batter was very brown. I will never buy this again and this is the first review I have every written about a Tesco product, so this sums up what I think of it!
Very good quality and tasted yummy
Do not buy
Awful.Soggy batter on the inside. The taste of fish unpalatable.
Poor value.
As far as I am concerned the fish should be flaky and white. My order contained fish which was grey in parts and those parts tasted awful. The batter was fairly tasty but heavy. I won't be ordering these again.
Crunchy batter, soft, flaky Cod, delicious!
We love this battered cod! it is better than the 4 fish and chip shops around us. A really nice crunchy, bubbly batter, you can taste the beer but it's not strong or overpowering and it tastes lightly seasoned. The cod is flaky and succulent. Highly recommend.
Overcooked
How they can suggest cooking this for 20-22 minutes is beyond me. Came out so dry the batter literally shattered when you tried to slice it and the fish itself was very dry.
The last delivery of these cod fillets the beer ba
The last delivery of these cod fillets the beer batter was over cooked (very dark brown) so when warmed in oven they were overcooked. Refund obtained from Tescos
Dire!
Could they spare the fish? So thin and tasteless.
Really good product, good taste, lovely batter, ju
Really good product, good taste, lovely batter, just like the chip shop, smell is convincing too. Nice treat for Friday night. Some of the packs looked a bit well done so I chose a lighter colour. I tried searching for this online to write this review and you have to be specific, 'battered cod', cod or fish didn't find it, not even with the 'finest' filter.