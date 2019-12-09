By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Cod Fillets 385G

3(17)
Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Cod Fillets 385G
£ 4.50
£11.69/kg
One typical cod fillet
  • Energy2005kJ 481kcal
    24%
  • Fat29.0g
    41%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a beer batter coating.
  • Black Sheep Brewery
  • Succulent cod in golden, bubbly batter made with Black Sheep ale™. Tender, wild caught cod perfectly complemented by our light and bubbly batter, a unique recipe made with Black Sheep Ale™ selected for its distinctively smooth, bittersweet taste. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Succulent cod in golden, bubbly batter made with Black Sheep ale™.
  • Responsibly sourcing our cod is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent cod in golden, bubbly batter made with black sheep ale™
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Cassava, Black Sheep Ale (1.5%) (Barley, Wheat), Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Water, Gram Flour, Flavouring, Salt, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Psyllium Husk Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7, 20-22 mins
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Pad. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  Our promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com/finest
  We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne typical cod fillet (193g**)
Energy1039kJ / 249kcal2005kJ / 481kcal
Fat15.0g29.0g
Saturates1.3g2.5g
Carbohydrate17.6g34.0g
Sugars1.6g3.1g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein10.5g20.3g
Salt0.9g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Greasy Batter

2 stars

The fish itself was lovely but the batter was very greasy my husband and I couldn’t eat it

Not fit to eat

1 stars

Very little fish, grey and watery, tasteless. Before cooking batter was very brown. I will never buy this again and this is the first review I have every written about a Tesco product, so this sums up what I think of it!

Very good quality and tasted yummy

5 stars

Very good quality and tasted yummy

Do not buy

1 stars

Awful.Soggy batter on the inside. The taste of fish unpalatable.

Poor value.

1 stars

As far as I am concerned the fish should be flaky and white. My order contained fish which was grey in parts and those parts tasted awful. The batter was fairly tasty but heavy. I won't be ordering these again.

Crunchy batter, soft, flaky Cod, delicious!

5 stars

We love this battered cod! it is better than the 4 fish and chip shops around us. A really nice crunchy, bubbly batter, you can taste the beer but it's not strong or overpowering and it tastes lightly seasoned. The cod is flaky and succulent. Highly recommend.

Overcooked

2 stars

How they can suggest cooking this for 20-22 minutes is beyond me. Came out so dry the batter literally shattered when you tried to slice it and the fish itself was very dry.

The last delivery of these cod fillets the beer ba

2 stars

The last delivery of these cod fillets the beer batter was over cooked (very dark brown) so when warmed in oven they were overcooked. Refund obtained from Tescos

Dire!

1 stars

Could they spare the fish? So thin and tasteless.

Really good product, good taste, lovely batter, ju

5 stars

Really good product, good taste, lovely batter, just like the chip shop, smell is convincing too. Nice treat for Friday night. Some of the packs looked a bit well done so I chose a lighter colour. I tried searching for this online to write this review and you have to be specific, 'battered cod', cod or fish didn't find it, not even with the 'finest' filter.

