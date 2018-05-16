Elastoplast Antibacterial Waterproof Dressings Xl 5

Product Description
- Elastoplast Antibacterial XL Waterproof Dressings
- Antibacterial Silver
- The wound pad contains auxiliary silver ions that are continuously released. Clinical studies show that silver kills harmful germs and reduces the risk of infection.
- Dressings 6 cm x 7 cm
- Reduces the risk of infection
- Sterile
- With antibacterial silver
- Protects medium to large everyday cuts and grazes
- Ideal for washing, showering and bathing due to transparent, flexible film and strong adhesion
Store in a cool, dry place. Sterile unless wrapper is damaged or open.
Made in Thailand
- Directions: Clean wound and gently dry skin. Apply without stretching. For optimal healing, do not use topical preparations in conjunction with silver as they may reduce its antibacterial effect. Do not use in case of already inflamed or infected wounds, silver allergy or argyria.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS.
- www.elastoplast.net
5 x Dressings
