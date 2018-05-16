By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Lemon Gourmet Live Yogurt 450G

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

New

Product Description

  • Lemon Yoghurt
  • Keep in touch!
  • Facebook thecollectiveinuk
  • Instagram @thecollectiveuk
  • Twitter @collectivedairy
  • Sun-drenched lemons from Sicily add a zing to our buttery curd that can only be described as bellissimo! with our thick 'n' creamy yoghurt as a companion, you'll be dreaming of summer with every spoonful.
  • British milk
  • Natural ingredients
  • Pack'd full of live cultures
  • Thick 'n' creamy
  • Double layer of compote
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (84%), Sugar, Honey, Sicilian Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.1%), Cornflour, Free Range Egg, Butter (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Sicilian Lemon Oil, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Egg and Cow's Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Enjoy within 3 days of opening.For Use By, See Side of Tub.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

3 x 150g servings per tub

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • Mediaworks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • Mediaworks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.
  • UK: 0800 678 5197
  • ROI: 1800 932 410
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com
  • thecollectivedairy.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 503kJ / 120kcal
Fat 4.9g
- Of which Saturates 3.3g
Carbohydrate 14.6g
- Of which Sugars 12.8g
Protein 4.3g
Salt 0.12g

