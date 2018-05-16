The Collective Lemon Gourmet Live Yogurt 450G
New
Product Description
- Lemon Yoghurt
- Keep in touch!
- Facebook thecollectiveinuk
- Instagram @thecollectiveuk
- Twitter @collectivedairy
- Sun-drenched lemons from Sicily add a zing to our buttery curd that can only be described as bellissimo! with our thick 'n' creamy yoghurt as a companion, you'll be dreaming of summer with every spoonful.
- British milk
- Natural ingredients
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Double layer of compote
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (84%), Sugar, Honey, Sicilian Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.1%), Cornflour, Free Range Egg, Butter (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Sicilian Lemon Oil, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Egg and Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Enjoy within 3 days of opening.For Use By, See Side of Tub.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
3 x 150g servings per tub
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Return to
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|503kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|- Of which Sugars
|12.8g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.12g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020