By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Mint Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Mint Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
£ 3.20
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Mint ice cream coated with milk chocolate (25%) and sugar pieces (2.5%)
  • Magnum Mint ice cream (4x100ml). Smooth mint ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate made from our highest quality cocoa beans and finished with crunchy caramelised sugar pieces.
  • Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum mint chocolate ice cream
  • Velvety smooth mint ice cream dipped in Magnum Classic chocolate with crunchy, caramelised sugar pieces
  • 4 ice cream sticks x 100ml
  • Gluten Free
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, BUTTEROIL, concentrated skimmed MILK, emulsifiers (E471, SOYA lecithin, E476), whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), flavourings (with MILK). May contain nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1310 kJ1022 kJ1022 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)313 kcal244 kcal244 kcal12%
Fat (g)18 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)13 g10 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)33 g26 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)30 g23 g23 g26%
Protein (g)3.1 g2.4 g2.4 g5%
Salt (g)0.11 g0.09 g0.09 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

We need Magnum Mint in Germany

5 stars

Please launch Magnum Mint in Germany!!! We enjoyed it every day during our summr holidays in Spain and cannot live without it anymore. Thanks in advance.

Usually bought next

Magnum Classic Ice Cream 4 X110ml

£ 3.20
£0.73/100ml

Magnum White Ice Cream 4 X110ml

£ 3.20
£0.73/100ml

Magnum Almond Ice Cream 4 X100ml

£ 3.20
£0.80/100ml

Magnum Salted Caramel Ice Cream 4X100ml

£ 3.20
£0.80/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here