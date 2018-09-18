Magnum Mint Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

We need Magnum Mint in Germany
Please launch Magnum Mint in Germany!!! We enjoyed it every day during our summr holidays in Spain and cannot live without it anymore. Thanks in advance.
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, glucose syrup, glucose fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, BUTTEROIL, concentrated skimmed MILK, emulsifiers (E471, SOYA lecithin, E476), whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), flavourings (with MILK). May contain nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage temperature -18°C
United Kingdom
400 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1310 kJ
|1022 kJ
|1022 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|313 kcal
|244 kcal
|244 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|18 g
|14 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|13 g
|10 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33 g
|26 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|30 g
|23 g
|23 g
|26%
|Protein (g)
|3.1 g
|2.4 g
|2.4 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.11 g
|0.09 g
|0.09 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019