St Moriz Pro 1 Hour Tan Mousse 200Ml

Product Description
- Fast Tanning Mousse
- Ideal for those who like a quick fix tan, the St. Moriz Fast Tanning Mousse allows you to control your shade. It also contains Vitamin E and Olive Milk. Achieve a light, sunkissed glow in just 1 hour or wait 2 hours for a medium tan and 3 hours for a dark tan.
- Fast tan - 60 minute tan
- Streak free
- Fast activating
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Polysorbate 20, Dimethicone Copolyol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sine Adipe Lac, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Storage
Wipe the nozzle and bottle clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight. In warmer weather, it is advisable to store the product in a fridge.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- How to Apply
- For a streak free finish follow these simple steps:
- Exfoliate with the St. Moriz Exfoliating Skin Primer and moisturise dry areas of the skin (knees, feet, elbows and ankles) with the St. Moriz Moisturising Tan Enhancer and allow to dry.
- Always wear gloves or use an applicator mitt to prevent staining your palms.
- Shake (closed bottle) well before use and then apply a small amount of mousse onto the mitt. Blend evenly, in a circular motion into the body and face.
- To avoid streaks on knees and elbows, bend when applying to these areas.
- Allow to develop for 1 hour for a light glow, 2 hours for a medium tan and 3 hours for a darker bronzed tan. During this time, avoid any contact with water, perspiring or applying any other products to the skin.
- After this time, shower off the guide colour with lukewarm water. Avoid using any soaps, shower gels or shampoo when rinsing. You're good to glow!
- Top Tips
- To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come into contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics.
- Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try and avoid.
- Make sure you are dry before getting dressed or going to bed and pat off any excess colour with a dark towel. Avoid coming into contact with any fabrics until you feel completely dry.
- After applying, wear loose dark clothing, to help avoid white marks.
Warnings
- CAUTION: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. In the event of contact with the eyes rinse with copious volumes of water. We recommend that you patch test before using any tanning products. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- HotHouse Partnerships Ltd,
- Atlas Mill,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- England.
Return to
- HotHouse Partnerships Ltd,
- Atlas Mill,
- Atlas Mill Road,
- Brighouse,
- HD6 1ES,
- England.
- www.stmoriz.co.uk
- info@stmoriz.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. In the event of contact with the eyes rinse with copious volumes of water. We recommend that you patch test before using any tanning products. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020