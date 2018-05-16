Command Large Picture Hanging Strips Combo Pack

Product Description
- Medium and Large Picture Hanging Strips
- Hang pictures & decorations without the chance of damaging the wall behind
- Medium strips can hold up to 3lbs per set & large 4lbs per set
- Includes 4x medium strips and 8x large strips
- Command™ Picture Hanging Strips make decorating quick and easy. Once locked in place they will hold tight. When you are ready to take down or move your pictures, they come off leaving no wall damage, cracked plaster or sticky residue. Command™ Picture Hanging Strips come in three sizes: Small strips hold most 8 x 10 frames, medium strips hold most 18 x 24 frames and large strips hold most 24 x 36 frames.
- Size: Medium and Large
- Colour: White
- Damage-free hanging
- Holds strongly, removes cleanly, no nail holes
- Medium picture hanging strips hold up to 5.4kg per set
- Large picture hanging strips hold up to 7.2kg
