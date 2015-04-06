By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Moriz Professional Mist Medium 150Ml

St Moriz Professional Mist Medium 150Ml
Product Description

  • Medium Self Tanning Mist
  • If you are looking to achieve a golden tan with a professional finish St. Moriz Medium Self Tanning Mist is perfect for you!
  • A unique blend of active tanning agents leave you with a golden, natural looking tan.
  • With olive milk & vitamin E
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Dihydroxyacetone, Ethoxydiglycol, Polysorbate 20, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopheryl Acetate, 20Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Olive (Olea Europaea) Fruit Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sine Adipe Lac, Sodium Benzoate, FD&C Red 40 (CI 16035), FD&C Yellow 5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue 1 (CI 42090), Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply
  • Get the best results by following these simple steps:
  • Exfoliate with the St. Moriz Exfoliating Body Scrub and moisturise dry areas of the skin (knees, feet, elbows and ankles) with the St. Moriz Oil Free Moisturiser and allow to dry.
  • Spray the mist lightly and evenly in a continuous sweeping movement, keeping the spray 15-30cm from the body and face. When applying to the face, avoid any contact with the eyes.
  • Wearing gloves or using a tanning applicator, gently rub the mist into the skin. To avoid streaks on knees and elbows, bend when applying to these areas. For those difficult to reach parts, tip the can upside down.
  • The tan will develop over 4-6 hours. During this time, avoid any contact with water, perspiring or applying any other products to the skin. After this time, shower off the guide colour with lukewarm water. Avoid using any soaps, shower gels or shampoo when rinsing. You're good to glow!
  • Top Tips
  • To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come into contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics.
  • Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try to avoid.
  • Make sure you are dry before getting dressed and pat off any excess colour with a dark towel. Avoid coming into contact with any fabrics until you feel completely dry.
  • Wipe the can clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
  • CAUTION: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. Avoid contact with the eyes. In the event of contact with the eyes, rinse with copious volumes of water. We recommend that you patch test before using any tanning products. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin whilst tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
  • WARNING: Pressurised container may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal.

Name and address

  • HotHouse Partnership Ltd,
  • Atlas Mill,
  • Atlas Mill Road,
  • Brighouse,
  • HD6 1ES,
  • England.

Return to

  • HotHouse Partnership Ltd,
  • Atlas Mill,
  • Atlas Mill Road,
  • Brighouse,
  • HD6 1ES,
  • England.
  • www.hot-h.co.uk
  • info@stmoriz.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

Using Product Information

I bought this product as I'd heard quite good reviews about it, however I found this difficult to apply & it went very patchy & streaky! Would not use this product again.

