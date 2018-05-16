Nivea Sun Family Travel Essentials

Product Description
- NIVEA® Family Travel Essentials
- NIVEA SUN® Pocket Size Sun Lotion SPF 30
- Convenient solution for immediate sun protection in a handy travel size.
- NIVEA SUN® Kids Pocket Size Sun Lotion SPF 50+
- Reliable sun protection for kids - ready whenever and wherever sun protection is needed.
- NIVEA SUN® Protect Lip SPF 30
- Provides long lasting moisture so lips feel smooth and stay protected with SPF 30.
- Elastoplast® On the Go Fabric Plasters
- Flexible plasters with strong adhesion for minor, everyday wounds.
- NIVEA® Beach Ball
- Have fun in the Sun with our inflatable beach ball!
- Elastoplast On the Go Fabric Plasters
- Contents: 6 Strips (16 mm x 19 mm)
- NIVEA Beach Ball
- Made in China
- Material - PE-LD
- Bag material: 100% EVA, Made in China
NIVEA SUN® Pocket Size Sun Lotion SPF 30: Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Dimethicone, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Eugenol, Coumarin, Parfum, NIVEA SUN® Kids Pocket Size Sun Lotion SPF 50+: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum, NIVEA SUN® Protect Lip SPF 30: Cera Microcristallina, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Palmitate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Myristyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, C20-40 Alkyl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Cera Alba, Glyceryl Glucoside, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492
Warnings
- NIVEA Beach Ball
- NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS (SMALL PARTS).
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.NIVEA.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
NIVEA Beach Ball NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS (SMALL PARTS).
