Product Description
- NIVEA MEN® Travel Essentials
- NIVEA® MEN Active Clean Shower Gel
- An innovative formula with natural Active Charcoal cleanses skin thoroughly without drying it out.
- NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant
- Anti-irritation formula delivering 48h anti-perspirant protection.
- NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel
- An extra gentle formula to protect skin from irritation.
- NIVEA MEN Sensitive Post Shave Balm
- Formulated with Chamomile and Vitamin E to help calm and soothe the skin.
- Bag material: 100% EVA
- Suitable for hand luggage
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA MEN® Active Clean Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Geraniol, Citronellol, Parfum, CI 77266 (Carbon Black), NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Post Shave Balm: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Sodium Carbomer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel: Aqua, TEA-Palmitate, Oleth-20, Isopentane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Laureth-2, PEG-14 M, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Polyisobutene, Isobutane, Piroctone Olamine, BHT, Linalool, Parfum
Storage
NIVEA MEN® Sensitive Shaving GelBest used before date: see white panel or can base
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel
- Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 3.5% per mass of the content are flammable.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.NIVEAMEN.com
Safety information
