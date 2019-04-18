Nivea Travel Essentials

Not aeroplane acceptable
Be aware that this is not an acceptable bag for plane travel - you have to empty this bag and put the stuff in another plain transparent bag. Otherwise, products are Nivea's usual great standard.
NIVEA® Caring Shower Cream Rich Moisture Soft: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquarternium-7, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, NIVEA Refreshing Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Cera Microcristallina, Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Cetyl Palmitate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Myristyl Myristate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, C20-40 Alkyl Stearate, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Cera Alba, Aqua, Glycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Parfum, NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Persea Gratissima Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol
Made in China
