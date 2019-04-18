By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Travel Essentials

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Travel Essentials
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN® Travel Essentials
  • NIVEA® Caring Shower Cream Rich Moisture Soft
  • With rich almond oil and a mild scent gently cleanses and nourishes your skin.
  • NIVEA Refreshing Cleansing Wipes
  • Gently cleanse, tone and hydrate your skin, removing make-up and waterproof mascara.
  • NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant
  • 48 hour anti-perspirant protection with precious pearl extracts for soft, beautiful underarms.
  • NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream
  • The perfect multi-purpose moisturiser that can be used for your hands, face and body.
  • NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm
  • Enriched with Shea Butter, for lips that feel soft and smooth.
  • Bag material: 100% EVA
  • Suitable for hand luggage

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Caring Shower Cream Rich Moisture Soft: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquarternium-7, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, NIVEA Refreshing Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Cera Microcristallina, Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Cetyl Palmitate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Myristyl Myristate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, C20-40 Alkyl Stearate, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Cera Alba, Aqua, Glycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Parfum, NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Persea Gratissima Oil, Trisodium EDTA, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in China

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not aeroplane acceptable

3 stars

Be aware that this is not an acceptable bag for plane travel - you have to empty this bag and put the stuff in another plain transparent bag. Otherwise, products are Nivea's usual great standard.

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Shampoo 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Conditioner 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml

Ogx Argan Oil Travel 88.7Ml Conditioner

£ 3.00
£3.39/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here