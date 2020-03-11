Ambre Solaire Kids Spray Anti Sand Spf 50 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Kids Sensitive Anti-Sand Sun Cream Spray SPF50+
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has created a unique sun protection spray with a sand repelling action, so families everywhere can say no to an itchy sand feel. The product features a continuous spray at all angles to helps protect all parts of the body quickly and easily. The formula is developed for fair, sensitive and sun intolerant skin. Hypoallergenic, no perfume and no colourants.
- Tested under dermatological and paediatric control.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Anti Sand Spray SPF50+ protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA.
- The filtration system features Mexoryl ®XL to help protect against:
- UVB: Immediate sun-induced skin damage
- UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing.
- Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
- Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Sand resistant formula to protect against an itchy sand feeling
- Non-sticky, moisturising and water resistant
- Very high protection for children's sensitive and delicate skin (SPF50+)
- Protects against UVB, UVA and Long UVA rays
- Hypoallergenic
- No perfume and no colourants
- Tested under paediatric control
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
884691 18, Butane, Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Ether, Homosalate, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Nylon-12, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, p-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Dodecene, Phenoxyethanol, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, PEG-8 Laurate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Poloxamer 407, Isododecane, Isostearyl Alcohol, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Disodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Glycerin, (F.I.L C192176/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply the sunscreen product just before sun exposure.
- Apply a generous amount of product ensuring that there is a thick and uniform layer on the skin. Leave to dry and apply a second time to ensure generous application. An insufficient amount of product reduces the level of protection.
- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
Warnings
- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
- Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
- Do not spray directly on face.
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses.
- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes,
- rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous. Do not stay too long in the sun, even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection. Do not spray directly on face. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. Keep them well covered with a hat, T-shirt and sun glasses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020