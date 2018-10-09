Genius Gluten Free Toastie 500G

On a good day, this is nice bread, on a bad one it
On a good day, this is nice bread, on a bad one it's dry and falls to pieces. It is one of the better gluten free breads out there, I just wish that it wasn't so costly.
Starches (Maize, Potato, Tapioca), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Golden Flaxseed, Free Range Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Fermented Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Vitamins & Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine, Folic Acid)
Our bread keeps better when it's cool and dry.Want to save some for later? Check the bag is sealed and pop it in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. For Best Before Date, see bag tag.
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of servings: 15. Serving size: 33g
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (Typically 33g)
|% RI* per slice
|Energy
|1082kJ/258kcal
|357kJ/85kcal
|4%
|Fat
|5.4g
|1.8g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|15g
|6%
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|8.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|0.6g
|1%
|Salt
|0.99g
|0.33g
|5%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|% RI* per 100g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.2mg
|0.1mg
|20%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.2mg
|0.1mg
|15%
|Niacin
|2.8mg
|0.9mg
|18%
|Folic Acid
|55.7µg
|18.4µg
|28%
|Calcium
|160.7mg
|53.0mg
|20%
|Iron
|3mg
|1.0mg
|21%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Number of servings: 15. Serving size: 33g
|-
|-
|-
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019