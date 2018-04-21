By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scentos Scented Gel Pens 20 Pack

Scentos Scented Gel Pens 20 Pack
  • 20 colours, all with a sweet scent \n
  • 5x neon gel pens, 5x primary colours, 5x glitter pens & 5 metallic pens
  • Fine lined gel pens \n
  • Make all your writing extra special with the Scentos Scented Gel Pens set. Create cool pictures, write notes to your friends and family and decorate your folders with 20 different fun colours. Includes 5 neon gel pens, 5 primary coloured gel pens, 5 glitter gel pens and 5 metalic pens, all with a sweet scent.
Lovely range of colours

5 stars

This is the second pack I have bought as they are really good pens, great for adult colouring, good range of colours, smooth ink flow, and good price too!

lovely pen, they really scent, excellent quality

5 stars

these are the best scented pen of ever, each pen has a certain fragnance, they are written on the pen, after you writ with these pen, you can feel the scent for a long time, on the paper

Really good price for so many.

4 stars

Bought these for a little stocking filler for our 6yr old Granddaughter so obviously haven't seen them opened yet. Though because they're scented I know she'll love them anyway.

Brilliant buy

5 stars

Brought for my nieces really smell great and half the price of smiggle

Sentos

5 stars

The pens are amazing and have really cool colors for my daughter to do her homework in plus the price was good 5 stars

Fabulous pens

4 stars

I bought this product for my daughter and she loved bed them always using them they smell great and write clear. Very happy.

Perfect gift

5 stars

I bought this from my daughter for her birthday. Great gift and value for money.

Lovely scent

5 stars

Bought these a couple of weeks ago and boy have they kept the kids entertained over the holidays and iv had some beautiful masterpeices to display on my fridge.

Great purchase!

5 stars

I bought this a little while ago for my nieces 9th birthday. My niece, like most kids her age ask for scented gel pens from the big stationary brand Smiggle. I saved myself just over £10 by going for these. They're just as good quality, long lasting and cheaper. You also get more pens in a pack! Perfect for birthdays and stocking filler!

Excellent for children

5 stars

I bought this for my daughters birthday. She is really into art. She loved all the colours and the fact she could smell them too amazed her.

