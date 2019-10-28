Innocent Bubbles Lemon Lime & Apple 330Ml

Excellent. No caffeine, low sugar, low fizz natura
Excellent. No caffeine, low sugar, low fizz natural product. Painfully difficult to find however, and where it is stocked flies off the shelves. Pity it's so scarce in the shops.
Delicious!!
So delicious!! Usually flavoured spring waters are not tasty but this one has no sugar but tastes yummy and just the right sweetness.
Very acid, unpleasant taste
I received this as a substitution for orange and lemon Juicy Water. I did not find it acceptable as a replacement. It is very fizzy, it is very acidic, it is rather unpleasant. Tastes of the can Wouldn’t recommend it.