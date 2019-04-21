By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Raspberry Pavlova 310G
£ 2.00
£0.65/100g
1/6 of a Pavlova
  • Energy589kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • A meringue shell filled with whipped cream, topped with raspberry sauce and raspberries.
  • Whipped cream, whole raspberries and sweet raspberry sauce
  • Crisp meringue nest
  • Whipped cream, whole raspberries and sweet raspberry sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (28%), Pasteurised Egg White, Raspberry (17%), Water, Cornflour, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain hazelnut, pecan and pistachio.Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost for a minimum of 7 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging. Defrost for a minimum of 7 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

310g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1141kJ / 272kcal589kJ / 141kcal
Fat12.7g6.6g
Saturates8.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate35.4g18.3g
Sugars32.4g16.7g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein3.2g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Awful!

1 stars

Had this for Easter Sunday pudding. It basically tastes like a weird mix of cardboard and freezer burn. I wouldn't bother, buy raspberries, cream and meringue separately!

Really tasty and great value

5 stars

This was a really nice Pavlova, easily served 4 adults. I would buy again

Poor quality Pavlova.

3 stars

I love pavlova so bought for a treat but sorry to say this one was poor,lots of broken meringue but very little topping a big disappointment had to add fresh fruit & cream to improve it,what a big disappointment!

Disappointing

2 stars

The cream had a horrible tang and tasted a bit off so it was thrown away.

