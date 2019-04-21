Tesco Raspberry Pavlova 310G

Awful!
Had this for Easter Sunday pudding. It basically tastes like a weird mix of cardboard and freezer burn. I wouldn't bother, buy raspberries, cream and meringue separately!
Really tasty and great value
This was a really nice Pavlova, easily served 4 adults. I would buy again
Poor quality Pavlova.
I love pavlova so bought for a treat but sorry to say this one was poor,lots of broken meringue but very little topping a big disappointment had to add fresh fruit & cream to improve it,what a big disappointment!
Disappointing
The cream had a horrible tang and tasted a bit off so it was thrown away.