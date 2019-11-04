By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Garlic Baguette 170G

Tesco Free From Garlic Baguette 170G

Regular Price £1.50, Clubcard Price £1.20.

£ 1.50
£8.83/kg

¼ of a baguette
  • Energy549kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • Part baked white baguette made with potato and rice starch filled with garlic and parsley spread.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT, MILK & EGG FREE Eating free from food doesn’t always deliver but these award winning garlic baguettes certainly do. A slow proved and gently part baked crusty baguette with a soft doughy interior, sliced and filled with garlic and parsley spread. Bake straight from frozen to give a golden baguette oozing with a delicious garlic filling. Eat on its own as a snack or to accompany a chilli or your favourite Italian meal.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baguette [Potato Starch, Water, Rice Starch, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast Extract, Lentils, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate)], Garlic Spread (25%) [Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Parsley, Onion Powder].

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. OVEN Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a baguette (39g**)
Energy1408kJ / 336kcal549kJ / 131kcal
Fat14.8g5.8g
Saturates4.6g1.8g
Carbohydrate46.8g18.3g
Sugars2.8g1.1g
Fibre5.8g2.3g
Protein1.1g0.4g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When baked according to instructions 170g typically weighs 156g.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Almost indistinguishable from the real thing

5 stars

Honestly bewildered by the one star reviews. If you're a gluten free vegan - which I'm guessing you are if you buy this - this is one of the best options out there. It is so moist, so crunchy, so oily, i stopped half way to go check the packaging because I thought I might have picked up a normal garlic baguette. And as someone who had resigned herself to never eating one again, I'm stoked.

Very nice

5 stars

Lovely substitute if you're wheat/gluten intolerant. Ignore the low ratings - they must've been unlucky! Will purchase again.

Best gluten free bread I've ever had, almost like

4 stars

Best gluten free bread I've ever had, almost like the real thing, and very edible especially when dunked in soup. Would give it 5 stars, but there's always room for improvement.

This tastes amazing!! I am the only one gluten and

5 stars

This tastes amazing!! I am the only one gluten and dairy free in my house but I cooked this and didn’t tell my husband and children. They all asked what it was because it was so much nicer than our usual one! You can’t tell it’s a ‘free from’ product like some. Will definitely be buying it again

Do not bother

1 stars

Horrid margerine insteead of butter. Mine ended uneaten in the bin

Don’t waste your money.

1 stars

Don’t know if it was a one off but the amount of garlic butter in the picture is massively deceiving. There was holes punched in all along the top of the baguette with a small circle of butter no bigger that the tip of my smallest finger. The only good thing is that the bread was nice and squishy which is unusual with GF things.

