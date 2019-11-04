Tesco Free From Garlic Baguette 170G

Almost indistinguishable from the real thing
Honestly bewildered by the one star reviews. If you're a gluten free vegan - which I'm guessing you are if you buy this - this is one of the best options out there. It is so moist, so crunchy, so oily, i stopped half way to go check the packaging because I thought I might have picked up a normal garlic baguette. And as someone who had resigned herself to never eating one again, I'm stoked.
Very nice
Lovely substitute if you're wheat/gluten intolerant. Ignore the low ratings - they must've been unlucky! Will purchase again.
Best gluten free bread I've ever had, almost like
Best gluten free bread I've ever had, almost like the real thing, and very edible especially when dunked in soup. Would give it 5 stars, but there's always room for improvement.
This tastes amazing!! I am the only one gluten and
This tastes amazing!! I am the only one gluten and dairy free in my house but I cooked this and didn’t tell my husband and children. They all asked what it was because it was so much nicer than our usual one! You can’t tell it’s a ‘free from’ product like some. Will definitely be buying it again
Do not bother
Horrid margerine insteead of butter. Mine ended uneaten in the bin
Don’t waste your money.
Don’t know if it was a one off but the amount of garlic butter in the picture is massively deceiving. There was holes punched in all along the top of the baguette with a small circle of butter no bigger that the tip of my smallest finger. The only good thing is that the bread was nice and squishy which is unusual with GF things.