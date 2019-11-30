Tesco Monterey Jack Bbq Bean Burger 280G

The Best Bean Burger Bursting With Flavour
I love beans. These burgers are lovely. Full of taste.
Tried based on reviews - that really helped! I loved them!
great in a tiger roll!
These burgers are the best I've tasted in a long while. Note halfway through oven cook I turn them over and flatten them to burger bun size, delicious with a salad. Highly recommend giving them a try. Good price too!
Recommend
Loved it! really thick, it's like two regular burgers in one. Little bit of a kick, not too much though which is perfect for me as I don't like spicy food.