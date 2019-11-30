By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Monterey Jack Bbq Bean Burger 280G

Tesco Monterey Jack Bbq Bean Burger 280G
£ 1.75
£6.25/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1299kJ 311kcal
    16%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • Monterey Jack medium fat hard cheese, black beans, red pepper and haricot beans in a barbecue breadcrumb coating.
  • A mix of haricot and black turtle beans, with pockets of Monterey Jack cheese encased in a Kentucky inspired batter and crispy crumb
  • Mixed beans with creamy Monterey Jack cheese in a crunchy crumb
  • Hickory-smoked flavour
  • Mixed beans with creamy monterey jack cheese in a crunchy crumb
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Beans (26%) (Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans), Red Pepper, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Water, Monterey Jack Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Tomato Purée, Sunflower Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Cornflour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Pimento, Clove), Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Paprika Extract, Herbs (Parsley, Coriander), White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Smoked Salt, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Citric Acid, Herb Extracts (Oregano Extract, Origanum Oil).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results always cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (131g**)
Energy992kJ / 238kcal1299kJ / 311kcal
Fat12.5g16.4g
Saturates2.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate22.4g29.3g
Sugars6.3g8.3g
Fibre5.6g7.3g
Protein6.1g8.0g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

The Best Bean Burger Bursting With Flavour

5 stars

I love beans. These burgers are lovely. Full of taste.

Tried based on reviews - loed them!

5 stars

Tried based on reviews - that really helped! I loved them!

great in a tiger roll!

5 stars

These burgers are the best I've tasted in a long while. Note halfway through oven cook I turn them over and flatten them to burger bun size, delicious with a salad. Highly recommend giving them a try. Good price too!

Recommend

5 stars

Loved it! really thick, it's like two regular burgers in one. Little bit of a kick, not too much though which is perfect for me as I don't like spicy food.

