By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4X110ml

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4X110ml

We'll donate 10p to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

£ 2.25
£0.51/100ml

We'll donate 10p to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

One cone
  • Energy844kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars15.9g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1205kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy free caramel flavoured and vanilla iced dessert with a caramel flavoured sauce topped with chocolate flakes in a gluten free maize cone
  • Sweet toffee and vanilla iced dessert with toffee flavour sauce
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Caramel Flavoured Sauce (8%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Carob Gum), Salt, Flavouring], Lupin Protein Isolate, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flakes (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Dextrose, Maize Starch, Inulin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Vanilla Pod Powder.                                                                    

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gOne cone (70g)
Energy1205kJ / 288kcal844kJ / 201kcal
Fat13.0g9.1g
Saturates11.4g8.0g
Carbohydrate39.8g27.9g
Sugars22.7g15.9g
Fibre1.9g1.3g
Protein1.9g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing

5 stars

Great flavour highly recommended

Fantastic product

5 stars

These are fantastic. My daughter is allergic to dairy and egg and it was so fantastic to find these as she misses out on so much. These taste great! Thanks Tescos

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Strawberry & Vanilla Cones 4 X 120Ml

We'll donate 10p to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

£ 2.25
£0.47/100ml

We'll donate 10p to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

Tesco Salted Caramel Cones 4X110ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Free From 6 Strawberry Splits 6X70g

£ 2.25
£0.54/100ml

New

Cornetto Classic Ice Cream Cones 6X90ml

£ 1.85
£0.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here