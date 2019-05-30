Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4X110ml

Amazing
Great flavour highly recommended
Fantastic product
These are fantastic. My daughter is allergic to dairy and egg and it was so fantastic to find these as she misses out on so much. These taste great! Thanks Tescos
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1205kJ / 288kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Caramel Flavoured Sauce (8%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Carob Gum), Salt, Flavouring], Lupin Protein Isolate, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flakes (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Dextrose, Maize Starch, Inulin, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Vanilla Pod Powder.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
4 Servings
4 x 110ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|One cone (70g)
|Energy
|1205kJ / 288kcal
|844kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|39.8g
|27.9g
|Sugars
|22.7g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
