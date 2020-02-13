Tesco Free From Ice Cream Chocolate Sticks 3X100

Best in the range - when they're available.
I've been buying these for years and I think they're the best of their kind on the market - even better than vegan Magnums! However, they never seem to be available when I try to buy them. Please Tesco sort it out!
Love these, hope they come back!
Love these, hope they come back!
Please bring these back
As a former regular buyer of these I just want to add my voice to the others asking for these to be returned. It seems such a strange time to have dropped such an excellent product when there's a whole new audience for non-dairy items.
Deliscious dairy free
I adore these. They are just as deliscious as dairy choc ices. Excellent quality and flavour. I'm just sad that they have been unavilable for many months and I will be happy to see them in stock again.
please bring these back, they are just delicious.
please bring these back, they are just delicious. being lactose intolerant we don't get many treats so please please bring these back..
Dairy Free icecream on sticks that are edible
Please, can you put these back on for home delivery? They are the only dairy-free icecreams on sticks my husband likes and can eat.
These taste absolutely divine! Best dairy free ic
These taste absolutely divine! Best dairy free ice cream treat I have ever had. Buy buy buy you will not be disappointed!
The best dairy-free ice cream ever!
Best quality ice-cream. Smooth & silky, unlike most dairy free ice cream. Dark chocolate flavored coating is also the best I've ever tasted on an ice cream, and perfect thickness. Also good that lupin protein helps reduce cholesterol!
Nice but calorific
Really like these but they lose a star as they are high in fat and calories.
HEAVENLY GEORGOUSNESS!
Totally the nearest we 'Lactose Intolerant' people can get to a Magnum! Delicious ice-cream, the chocolate covering however, has a mind of its own so have some kitchen roll handy! :-)