Tesco Free From Ice Cream Chocolate Sticks 3X100
£ 2.25
£0.75/100ml
One choc stick
  • Energy975kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1393kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy free vanilla iced dessert with chocolate flavoured coating
  • Smooth vanilla iced dessert with a rich chocolate flavoured coating
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Chocolate Flavoured Coating (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Carotenes).                                                                                                                                                                                              

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 100ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne choc stick (70g)
Energy1393kJ / 335kcal975kJ / 234kcal
Fat22.6g15.8g
Saturates16.7g11.7g
Carbohydrate28.6g20.0g
Sugars24.3g17.0g
Fibre2.9g2.0g
Protein2.9g2.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Best in the range - when they're available.

5 stars

I've been buying these for years and I think they're the best of their kind on the market - even better than vegan Magnums! However, they never seem to be available when I try to buy them. Please Tesco sort it out!

Love these, hope they come back!

5 stars

Love these, hope they come back!

Please bring these back

5 stars

As a former regular buyer of these I just want to add my voice to the others asking for these to be returned. It seems such a strange time to have dropped such an excellent product when there's a whole new audience for non-dairy items.

Deliscious dairy free

5 stars

I adore these. They are just as deliscious as dairy choc ices. Excellent quality and flavour. I'm just sad that they have been unavilable for many months and I will be happy to see them in stock again.

please bring these back, they are just delicious.

5 stars

please bring these back, they are just delicious. being lactose intolerant we don't get many treats so please please bring these back..

Dairy Free icecream on sticks that are edible

5 stars

Please, can you put these back on for home delivery? They are the only dairy-free icecreams on sticks my husband likes and can eat.

These taste absolutely divine! Best dairy free ic

5 stars

These taste absolutely divine! Best dairy free ice cream treat I have ever had. Buy buy buy you will not be disappointed!

The best dairy-free ice cream ever!

5 stars

Best quality ice-cream. Smooth & silky, unlike most dairy free ice cream. Dark chocolate flavored coating is also the best I've ever tasted on an ice cream, and perfect thickness. Also good that lupin protein helps reduce cholesterol!

Nice but calorific

4 stars

Really like these but they lose a star as they are high in fat and calories.

HEAVENLY GEORGOUSNESS!

5 stars

Totally the nearest we 'Lactose Intolerant' people can get to a Magnum! Delicious ice-cream, the chocolate covering however, has a mind of its own so have some kitchen roll handy! :-)

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

