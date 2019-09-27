By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza 431G
£ 2.00
£0.46/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy2187kJ 520kcal
    26%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1077kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base with a processed cheese preparation and mozzarella full fat soft cheese blend stuffed crust, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar and red Cheddar cheeses.
  • Cheese stuffed crust pizza base topped with tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Red Cheddar cheeses. Our pizza bases are stonebaked with a chewy crust that’s stuffed with processed cheese preparation and creamy mozzarella.
  • A stonebaked base topped with creamy mozzarella and Cheddar
  • Pack size: 431g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Water, Tomato Purée, Processed Cheese Preparation (Cheese (Milk), Water, Milk Proteins, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifying Salt (Sodium Citrate)), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Red Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto) (2.5%), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Herbs, Sugar, Dried Garlic, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 14-16 mins
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 14-16 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in Austria

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

431g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (203g**)
Energy1077kJ / 256kcal2187kJ / 520kcal
Fat8.7g17.7g
Saturates4.2g8.6g
Carbohydrate31.8g64.5g
Sugars3.1g6.2g
Fibre2.5g5.1g
Protein11.5g23.3g
Salt0.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 431g typically weighs 406g.--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Super Tasty Better then a takeaway

5 stars

My husband loves this pizza Taste Great Good Price easy to cook he would happily have this over a Tate~away one Any day

Poor pizza.

1 stars

Poor. Why a cheese only pizza isn't vegetarian I'll never know. Money wasted and I've now got to take up space in my freezer until I can return it to store next week. With a growing number of vegetarians this isn't going to win any friends. Poor show Tesco. Poor show.

My children love this pizza and it looks like othe

3 stars

My children love this pizza and it looks like other brands with stuff crust.

Cheap and cheerful

4 stars

Lovely pizza. Tastes really good and at a great price too. The stuffed crust is amazing and the best bit!

Whilst this was nice once upon a time, they’ve now

2 stars

Whilst this was nice once upon a time, they’ve now changed it. The current version has a ‘Meaty stuffed crust’ which is a weird mix of ‘pepperoni and quark milk cheese’. Not the nice mozarella anymore. 🙁

Yummy

5 stars

Really nice and tasty pizza, better than Domino's

Best stuffed crust pizza from shop by far

5 stars

This is the best stuffed crust pizza I have had that is from a shop. It is so good that it rivals our local takeaway! I have found that with a lot of stuffed crust pizzas from supermarkets, the base is always very floppy and falls apart when you pick it up, even when you cook it for twice the time so it ends up floppy in middle and burnt on the crust! But these don’t. These have firm bases and perfect stuffed crust. Win!

Simply the best!

5 stars

This is absolutely my family's favourite pizza. We buy the cheese version so we can add our own toppings as preferred by each person. The cheesy crust is totally delicious but I would advise you leave it to cool for a few moments before diving in or you risk lip burn. Follow the cooking instructions and you'll be a fan too.

just buy a dominos

1 stars

not enough sauce or cheese often large amounts of the base are visable

NOT VEGETARIAN

1 stars

Weirdly and very frustrating, it's NOT vegetarian!! - bizarre.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

