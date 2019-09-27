Tesco Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza 431G

Super Tasty Better then a takeaway
My husband loves this pizza Taste Great Good Price easy to cook he would happily have this over a Tate~away one Any day
Poor pizza.
Poor. Why a cheese only pizza isn't vegetarian I'll never know. Money wasted and I've now got to take up space in my freezer until I can return it to store next week. With a growing number of vegetarians this isn't going to win any friends. Poor show Tesco. Poor show.
My children love this pizza and it looks like othe
My children love this pizza and it looks like other brands with stuff crust.
Cheap and cheerful
Lovely pizza. Tastes really good and at a great price too. The stuffed crust is amazing and the best bit!
Whilst this was nice once upon a time, they’ve now
Whilst this was nice once upon a time, they’ve now changed it. The current version has a ‘Meaty stuffed crust’ which is a weird mix of ‘pepperoni and quark milk cheese’. Not the nice mozarella anymore. 🙁
Yummy
Really nice and tasty pizza, better than Domino's
Best stuffed crust pizza from shop by far
This is the best stuffed crust pizza I have had that is from a shop. It is so good that it rivals our local takeaway! I have found that with a lot of stuffed crust pizzas from supermarkets, the base is always very floppy and falls apart when you pick it up, even when you cook it for twice the time so it ends up floppy in middle and burnt on the crust! But these don’t. These have firm bases and perfect stuffed crust. Win!
Simply the best!
This is absolutely my family's favourite pizza. We buy the cheese version so we can add our own toppings as preferred by each person. The cheesy crust is totally delicious but I would advise you leave it to cool for a few moments before diving in or you risk lip burn. Follow the cooking instructions and you'll be a fan too.
just buy a dominos
not enough sauce or cheese often large amounts of the base are visable
NOT VEGETARIAN
Weirdly and very frustrating, it's NOT vegetarian!! - bizarre.