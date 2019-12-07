By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30 Meat Free Sausage Rolls 600G

£ 1.75
£2.92/kg
2 sausage rolls cooked
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1424kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • Lincolnshire sausage rolls made with reconstituted soya protein wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Lincolnshire style sausage, seasoned with sage and onion for flavour.
  • Made with soya
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Lincolnshire-style sausage, seasoned with sage and onion for flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Reconstituted Soya Protein (13%), Reconstituted Wheat Protein (5%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Salt, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Sage, White Pepper, Mace, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Capsicum Extract.

Reconstituted Soya Protein contains: Soya Bean, Water.

Reconstituted Wheat Protein contains: Wheat Gluten, Water, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
Place the rolls evenly on a baking tray, seal side down, at least 2.5cm apart.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 - 25 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1424kJ / 341kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat19.5g6.2g
Saturates9.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate28.7g9.2g
Sugars2.4g0.8g
Fibre3.8g1.2g
Protein10.8g3.5g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

SO NICE. Seriously, buy them. You won't be disappo

5 stars

SO NICE. Seriously, buy them. You won't be disappointed.

Delicious!

5 stars

The best vegan sausage rolls I’ve tasted

Delicious!

5 stars

These sausage rolls are delicious and if I didn't know better I'd say they contained meat. Any chance you can make a full-sized version?

A Bight-size Mouthful of Deliciousness

5 stars

I bought them because i love them. These little vegan fellows are the best snack! The pastry is perfection. The inside meat-free soy, I guess, is perfectly spiced. For baking you don't need to brush them with anything, milk or oil. Just lay them on the baking tray and 25 minutes later they are perfectly puffed-up little bight-size pieces of deliciousness. No turning necessary. Thanks Tesco chefs! These are seriously good with a favourite dipping sauce or some cool salad.

Very tasty, I used them in a buffet and they went

5 stars

Very tasty, I used them in a buffet and they went down very well, I always keep some in now.

Delicious, tasty sausage rolls

5 stars

Best veggie sausage rolls , really tasty.

Taste even better than meat version.

5 stars

Excellent quality sausage rolls, the kids loved them and we actually prefer these to the meat version now.

:)

5 stars

Best vegetarian sausage rolls out :).

I want them back!

5 stars

I love this product so much can you please bring it back in stock!

These are amazing vegan sausage rolls, please do n

5 stars

These are amazing vegan sausage rolls, please do not get rid of them

