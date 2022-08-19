Tesco Sizzle Flowers Bouquet

Poor quality
No not good quality, dry and dying, best before today's date
For the last few days I’m ordering them every week
For the last few days I’m ordering them every week and it last more than the rose bouquet and I’m really happy with it !
I’m disappointed with these flowers now.
These flowers used to last over a week and there were more flowers in a bunch. I’ve been buying them for months and months, but now you get less flowers and they don’t last like they used to unfortunately.
Disappointment......
I ordered these online because in the photo there were some gerbera in the bouquet. My bouquet turned up with no gerbera so just the boring, but colourful, flowers. I have to say they have lasted well but they are so boring!