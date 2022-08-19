We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Sizzle Flowers Bouquet

2.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sizzle Flowers Bouquet

Colour may vary. Vase not included

£3.00
£3.00/each

Colour may vary. Vase not included

Product Description

  • Sizzle
  • Sizzle

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: MIX A(Chrysanthemum Spray, Carnation Standard, Germini, Pistache, Tesco Flower Food), MIX B(Chrysanthemum Spray, Carnation Standard, Germini, Pistache, Tesco Flower Food).

Storage

Care: Fill a vase with 1 litre of water and add flower food, where provided. Diagonally cut 2cm from each steam and remove leaves below water level. Keep the vase topped up with clean water.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Pollen, dyed or painted products may stain.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Narcissi are harmful if eaten.Caution: Lilies harmful to cats if eaten..Caution: Berries are harmful if eaten.Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 per unit

Safety information

Caution: Pollen, dyed or painted products may stain.Caution: Rose stems may have thorns present.Caution: Keep away from children and pets.Caution: Narcissi are harmful if eaten.Caution: Lilies harmful to cats if eaten..Caution: Berries are harmful if eaten.Warning: Harmful if eaten/skin allergen..Warning: Toxic if eaten/skin and eye irritant..

View all Fresh Flowers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor quality

1 stars

No not good quality, dry and dying, best before today's date

For the last few days I’m ordering them every week

5 stars

For the last few days I’m ordering them every week and it last more than the rose bouquet and I’m really happy with it !

I’m disappointed with these flowers now.

3 stars

These flowers used to last over a week and there were more flowers in a bunch. I’ve been buying them for months and months, but now you get less flowers and they don’t last like they used to unfortunately.

Disappointment......

2 stars

I ordered these online because in the photo there were some gerbera in the bouquet. My bouquet turned up with no gerbera so just the boring, but colourful, flowers. I have to say they have lasted well but they are so boring!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here