Tesco Large Raw King Prawns 170G

Tesco Large Raw King Prawns 170G
£ 3.00
£17.65/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Peeled raw king prawns (Penaeus Vannamei) with protective ice glaze.
  • Chosen for size and individually frozen to help manage portions
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (92%), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill medium heat for 8 minutes. Turn once, halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results shallow fry. Pat prawns dry and fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam, Produced in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (85g)
Energy200kJ / 47kcal170kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein10.5g8.9g
Salt1.8g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

