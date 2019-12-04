Tesco Large Raw King Prawns 170G

Amazing, big and juicy.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200kJ / 47kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (92%), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid).
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill medium heat for 8 minutes. Turn once, halfway through cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results shallow fry. Pat prawns dry and fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Farmed in Vietnam, Produced in Vietnam
2 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
170g e (net of ice glaze)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|200kJ / 47kcal
|170kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.5g
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat raw.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
