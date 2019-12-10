Tesco Fine Beans 320G

Not Fine, average, poor or bad. Atrocious!
Definitely not Fine. Nor average, poor, bad. Correct word is atrocious. Dirty, stained, wimpy, blemishes on quite a few. I bought 3 packs, had to wash them all, then pick through them one by one. Wound up throwing half away.
Quality has deteriorated
Lately these beans have had brown spots all over them. It looks like a fungus. They also do not last well and a few in each pack will be rotten.
We found these beans very stringhy and of inconsis
We found these beans very stringhy and of inconsistent quality.
Lovely Fine Beans
We love these and at the moment the ones we are receiving in our online shopping are lovely and fresh and keep well in the fridge.
Rubbish, with 2 days till expiry these are really
Rubbish, with 2 days till expiry these are really borderline edible. Brown and shrivelled.
not fresh enough
the packs I bought last week were already going brown 2 days before the sell by date. They are my favourite vegetable and I buy them regularly but these were very disappointing.