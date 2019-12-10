By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fine Beans 320G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Fine Beans 320G
£ 1.65
£5.16/kg

Offer

per 80g
  • Energy104kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Fine beans.
  • For more great recipes ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Harvested by hand Sweet, delicate beans carefully grown in the Wye Valley
  • Harvested by hand Sweet, delicate beans carefully grown in the Wye Valley
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our fine beans are grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested by hand daily and specially selected for their delicate, sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Delicate beans carefully grown for their sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use.
Remove both ends of the bean and slice if required.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of Morocco, Senegal, Zambia, Mozambique

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy130kJ / 31kcal104kJ / 25kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein2.1g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid58.0µg (29%NRV)46.4µg (23%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not Fine, average, poor or bad. Atrocious!

1 stars

Definitely not Fine. Nor average, poor, bad. Correct word is atrocious. Dirty, stained, wimpy, blemishes on quite a few. I bought 3 packs, had to wash them all, then pick through them one by one. Wound up throwing half away.

Quality has deteriorated

2 stars

Lately these beans have had brown spots all over them. It looks like a fungus. They also do not last well and a few in each pack will be rotten.

We found these beans very stringhy and of inconsis

1 stars

We found these beans very stringhy and of inconsistent quality.

Lovely Fine Beans

5 stars

We love these and at the moment the ones we are receiving in our online shopping are lovely and fresh and keep well in the fridge.

Rubbish, with 2 days till expiry these are really

1 stars

Rubbish, with 2 days till expiry these are really borderline edible. Brown and shrivelled.

not fresh enough

2 stars

the packs I bought last week were already going brown 2 days before the sell by date. They are my favourite vegetable and I buy them regularly but these were very disappointing.

