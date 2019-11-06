Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Slight Salted 500G

Definitely does not spread, just rips apart what e
Definitely does not spread, just rips apart what ever form of bread you are using. Believe me - I have experimented with all manner of bread (husband is a lover of bread). Could this product get any worse ?? YES - the taste is awful. Really, really awful. Nil points from me.
Tesco have changed the recipe, it used to be really nice and buttery now it taste like cheap margarine. Won't be buying again
Disappointed. This used to be the best own label spread but the change to budget packaging brought a change to the recipe and it has become one of the worst sadly.
Palm oil free, tasty and spreadable.
Thanks Tesco for a palm oil free spread, I am buying this instead of my old margarine. Taste is much more buttery than a margarine but it is just as spreadable. Excellent in sandwiches and on toast.
My favourite Butter was always Lurpak, this every bit as good and so much cheaper. Well done Tesco..
It tastes like butter, and I cook with it too. it is really good in cakes.
This product seems to have replaced "Tesco salted spreadable," which was nice and buttery. The Butterpak spreadable does not have that same flavour Very disappointing
Nice taste for a lot less money comparing to branded product
I tried this butter some time ago but I did not realise it was salted spreadable, it's OK but it would nice if Tesco could do this product in a slightly salted version as I am trying to reduce my salt intake as there is too much salt content in lots of products you buy nowadays, which health organisations say you should reduce your salt intake.
We love this, a real buttery taste.