By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Slight Salted 500G

3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Slight Salted 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy281kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2807kJ / 683kcal

Product Description

  • Blended spread 75% (49% milk fat and 26% vegetable oil).
  • SLIGHTLY SALTED
  • Slightly salted
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt (0.9%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 50 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2807kJ / 683kcal281kJ / 68kcal
Fat75.0g7.5g
Saturates30.6g3.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely does not spread, just rips apart what e

1 stars

Definitely does not spread, just rips apart what ever form of bread you are using. Believe me - I have experimented with all manner of bread (husband is a lover of bread). Could this product get any worse ?? YES - the taste is awful. Really, really awful. Nil points from me.

Tesco have changed the recipe, it used to be reall

1 stars

Tesco have changed the recipe, it used to be really nice and buttery now it taste like cheap margarine. Won't be buying again

Change it back

1 stars

Disappointed. This used to be the best own label spread but the change to budget packaging brought a change to the recipe and it has become one of the worst sadly.

Palm oil free, tasty and spreadable.

5 stars

Thanks Tesco for a palm oil free spread, I am buying this instead of my old margarine. Taste is much more buttery than a margarine but it is just as spreadable. Excellent in sandwiches and on toast.

My favourite Butter was always Lurpak, this every

5 stars

My favourite Butter was always Lurpak, this every bit as good and so much cheaper. Well done Tesco..

Buttery

5 stars

It tastes like butter, and I cook with it too. it is really good in cakes.

Do not like Tesco Butterpak spreadable

2 stars

This product seems to have replaced "Tesco salted spreadable," which was nice and buttery. The Butterpak spreadable does not have that same flavour Very disappointing

Surprisingly good taste!

4 stars

Nice taste for a lot less money comparing to branded product

It's Okay but it's salted Spreadable

3 stars

I tried this butter some time ago but I did not realise it was salted spreadable, it's OK but it would nice if Tesco could do this product in a slightly salted version as I am trying to reduce my salt intake as there is too much salt content in lots of products you buy nowadays, which health organisations say you should reduce your salt intake.

Love it

5 stars

We love this, a real buttery taste.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

£ 2.30
£5.00/kg

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 375G

£ 1.30
£3.47/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here