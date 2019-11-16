By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Light Slight Salted 500G

Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Light Slight Salted 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy215kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2151kJ / 523kcal

Product Description

  • Blended spread 57% (31% milk fat and 26% vegetable oil).
  • SLIGHTLY SALTED
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (38%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt (0.9%).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2151kJ / 523kcal215kJ / 52kcal
Fat57.2g5.7g
Saturates20.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
†30% less fat than standard Tesco Butterpak Spreadable.--

Fab u lous

5 stars

This spread is soo good. Creamy taste and great from the fridge. Always get this now.

Best spread ever used for spreading and cooking ex

5 stars

Best spread ever used for spreading and cooking excellent

We won’t use anything else

5 stars

Absolutely love this, it tastes exactly the same, if not better, than its branded equivalent. It’s so easy to spread on bread and is simply divine when melted on toast. We won’t eat anything else!

Tastes even better than the leading brand and cost

5 stars

Tastes even better than the leading brand and costs much less. I just wish they would stock it in akll branches especially Exe Vale Superstore Exeter.

Good choice

4 stars

Not Lurpak, but a good second choice and so much cheaper!! Will buy again.

good product

5 stars

this is equally as good as lurpack

