Tesco Butterpak Spreadable Light Slight Salted 500G

Fab u lous
This spread is soo good. Creamy taste and great from the fridge. Always get this now.
Best spread ever used for spreading and cooking excellent
We won’t use anything else
Absolutely love this, it tastes exactly the same, if not better, than its branded equivalent. It’s so easy to spread on bread and is simply divine when melted on toast. We won’t eat anything else!
Tastes even better than the leading brand and costs much less. I just wish they would stock it in akll branches especially Exe Vale Superstore Exeter.
Good choice
Not Lurpak, but a good second choice and so much cheaper!! Will buy again.
good product
this is equally as good as lurpack