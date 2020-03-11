By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Spreadable Salted 500G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco British Spreadable Salted 500G
£ 2.20
£4.40/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy264kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2636kJ / 641kcal

Product Description

  • Blended spread 70% (41% milk fat and 29% rapeseed oil).
  • 100% British Milk Blended with butter for a rich taste
  • 100% British Milk Blended with butter for a rich taste
  • 100% British milk
  • Blended with butter for a rich taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (50%), Rapeseed Oil (29%), Water, Salt (1%), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2636kJ / 641kcal264kJ / 64kcal
Fat70.2g7.0g
Saturates25.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT GOOD

1 stars

Not happy, Tastes different now, like margarine. I had been happily buying this Tesco salted spreadable for at least 6 months previously. What have they done to it?!

Just the best

5 stars

Having tried so many butters this is now my number one! Flavour wonderful and very easy to spread. Will never go back to my old ones!

Perfect

5 stars

Exactly what it says on the tub! Salted, tasty butter that is so easily spreadable from start to finish. Perfect for cooking, on bread, crackers and especially tasty on hot toast.

Just the same if not better than the leading brand

5 stars

Just the same if not better than the leading brand

Now unpleasant

1 stars

The ingredients seem to have changed and it now tastes like a nasty margarine.

Pleasantly surprised.

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised by this. My usual brand wasn't available, so I thought I'd try this instead ... it's considerably cheaper, has almost identical ingredients and actually tastes better. I don't think I'll be going back ...

Excellent

5 stars

Switched a while ago from well known brand and can’t tell the difference except price. Really good.

Just as good as leading brand

5 stars

Just as good and lovely tasting as the two leading brands of spreadable butter on the market for a 3rd of the price. What's not to love about it?

Tesco Butter

5 stars

Nice tasting. Easily spreads. As good as branded

Great alternative to 100% Butter

5 stars

Really does spread direct from the fridge, tastes great, excellent on fresh toast, and is very competitively priced.

