Tesco British Spreadable Salted 500G

NOT GOOD
Not happy, Tastes different now, like margarine. I had been happily buying this Tesco salted spreadable for at least 6 months previously. What have they done to it?!
Just the best
Having tried so many butters this is now my number one! Flavour wonderful and very easy to spread. Will never go back to my old ones!
Perfect
Exactly what it says on the tub! Salted, tasty butter that is so easily spreadable from start to finish. Perfect for cooking, on bread, crackers and especially tasty on hot toast.
Just the same if not better than the leading brand
Just the same if not better than the leading brand
Now unpleasant
The ingredients seem to have changed and it now tastes like a nasty margarine.
Pleasantly surprised.
I was pleasantly surprised by this. My usual brand wasn't available, so I thought I'd try this instead ... it's considerably cheaper, has almost identical ingredients and actually tastes better. I don't think I'll be going back ...
Excellent
Switched a while ago from well known brand and can’t tell the difference except price. Really good.
Just as good as leading brand
Just as good and lovely tasting as the two leading brands of spreadable butter on the market for a 3rd of the price. What's not to love about it?
Tesco Butter
Nice tasting. Easily spreads. As good as branded
Great alternative to 100% Butter
Really does spread direct from the fridge, tastes great, excellent on fresh toast, and is very competitively priced.