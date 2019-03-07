By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Windsor Castle London Dry Gin 70Cl

4(1)Write a review
Windsor Castle London Dry Gin 70Cl
£ 10.00
£14.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy215kJ 52kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Windsor Castle Gin Alc 37.5% vol with a blend of botanicals, characterised by Juniper berries & dried orange peel
  • Gin
  • Made from molasses
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • WA3 6PH.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • WA3 6PH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml provideEach Glass (25ml) contains
Energy859kJ / 207kcal215kJ / 52kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

You can taste that it is a cheaper gin but it is b

4 stars

You can taste that it is a cheaper gin but it is better than most and well worth buying if you are using a lot.

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lime 1Lt

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lemon 1Lt

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Tesco Indian Tonic Water 1L

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here