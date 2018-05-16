Optrex Hayfever Relief Eye Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Hayfever Relief 2% w/v Eye Drops Sodium Cromoglicate
- Sodium Cromoglicate
- Soothing relief for itchy eyes affected by hayfever
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
1 ml of eye drops contains 20 mg of Sodium Cromoglicate (2.0% w/v), Other Ingredients: Benzalkonium Chloride, Disodium Edetate, Water for Injections
Storage
Before first opening the bottle: This medicinal product does not require any special storage conditions.After first opening the bottle: Do not store above 25°C. Discard 28 days after first opening. Do not use after date shown on pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the enclosed leaflet before use.
- For the relief of eye symptoms of hayfever only, such as itching, redness, soreness and watering.
- Adults and children over 6 years:
- Gently squeeze 1 or 2 drops into each eye, 4 times daily.
Warnings
- See your doctor or pharmacist:
- - if there is no improvement after 2 days of use
- - before using continuously for more than 14 days
- If your symptoms persist, consult your doctor.
- DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE
- Use this medicine only in your eyes.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or if you require further information.
- Do not use if sensitive to any of the ingredients. Do not use whilst wearing soft contact lenses.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Aspire Pharma Limited,
- Bellamy House,
- Winton Road,
- Petersfield,
- Hampshire,
Distributor address
- Optrex Ltd,
- Nottingham,
- NG90 2DB,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
