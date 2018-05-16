Waterwipes Sensitive Baby Wipes 9X60pk

Product Description
- Baby Wipes Sensitive Skin
- “When our daughter was born, she developed bad nappy rash on her sensitive skin. I wanted to find out why. When I looked at the wipes we were using, I was shocked to learn how many chemicals we were putting on her delicate skin. There had to be a better option, so I set about creating a safe and pure alternative. Years later, after a lot of testing and scientific research, the perfect baby wipes, WaterWipes, were born. Pure, gentle and safe for the most delicate skin, yet as convenient as a regular baby wipe. Every day around the world, new parents are discovering the benefits of our gentle and safe WaterWipes for their baby's skin, I hope you like them too.”
- Edward McCloskey
- WaterWipes Creator
- Multipack: Packs not for individual resale
- The world's purest baby wipes
- 99.9% water & a drop of fruit extract
- AllergyUK - Allergy Friendly Product
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua) 99.9%, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract 0.1%*, *Contains trace of Benzalkonium Chloride
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best used before the end of: See printed EXP.
Produce of
Made in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Guidelines for use:
- WaterWipes are a fresh, pure product. We recommend you store your wipes upside down until opening and open one pack at a time. Use within 4 weeks of opening and reseal the label after every use.
- Never cut open the individual pack or transfer wipes to another container as the integrity of the product will be compromised and may cause discolouration.
- Because we don't use chemicals to "bind" the liquid to the wipes, the WaterWipes water can sometimes migrate to the bottom of the pack, making the top wipes feel a little dry. Simply turn the pack over and squeeze a few times to redistribute the water.
Warnings
- To avoid danger of choking or suffocation keep packaging and wipes out of reach of children. Avoid getting into eyes. Dispose of in household trash - do not flush.
Name and address
- Irish Breeze Ltd.,
- Drogheda,
- Co. Louth,
- A92VX00,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Ph: +353 41 9877460
Net Contents
540 x Wipes
Safety information
