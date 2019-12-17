By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kelly's Honeycomb Crunch 950Ml

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Kelly's Honeycomb Crunch 950Ml
£ 3.99
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Each 125ml serving contains
  • Energy663kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ

Product Description

  • Caramel Flavour Dairy Ice Cream Rippled with Caramel Sauce and Honeycomb Pieces and Topped with Chunks of Honeycomb
  • Kelly's is proud to produce proper Cornish ice cream, straight from the heart of Cornwall. We carefully select the finest ingredients including fresh milk and clotted cream from local dairy herds that graze on Cornwall's lush green pastures, which gives our ice cream its rich velvet smooth taste that everyone loves.
  • Made with local milk & clotted cream
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 950ml

Information

Ingredients

Cornish Whole Milk, Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramel Sauce (13%) (Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salted Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Burnt Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cane Molasses), Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (5%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Honeycomb Pieces (3.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Palm), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Butter Oil (Milk), Honeycomb Chunks (1.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm), Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Keep FrozenStore below -18°C. Do not re-freeze. Best Before End: See Side of Lid.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 7 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kelly's of Cornwall Ltd,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL31 1EZ.

Return to

  • www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk

Net Contents

950ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 125mlReference Intake*%RI* per 125ml
Energy 982kJ663kJ8400kJ
-235kcal158kcal2000kcal8%
Fat 11.0g7.4g70g11%
of which saturates 7.1g4.8g20g24%
Carbohydrate 30.4g20.5g260g8%
of which sugars 26.7g18.0g90g20%
Fibre 0.1g0.1g--
Protein 3.4g2.3g50g5%
Salt 0.15g0.10g6g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approx. 7 servings----

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

poor , not good value for money

2 stars

Bought as a treat for hubby , so very disappointing, lacked taste, was far to soft , honeycomb sticky and very runny in the base of tub. We tried different freezers and even on quick freeze would not stiffen up, had better value treats.

Love ice cream

5 stars

Im live this ice cream, taste well and crunchy honeycomb are amazing. I think its really good product. What can I say... Many offers in Tesco,when I see the half price on this ice cream then I buy it without thinking. 😉

Great stuff

5 stars

Usually go for Ben&jerry's, but thought I would try this as it is on offer. Well well well I am so glad that I did. Tastes good, and with all the bits and sauce. Very nice indeed.

I used to love Kelly's ice cream

1 stars

I used to buy Kelly's icecream regularly - it was a joy but they've changed the recipe. It is now over sweet and the texture is the vilest I've ever had - like eating cotton wool. I gave a second chance in case it was a dud but that confirmed my impression. I won't be buying this or the clotted cream variety I used to love. Sad

