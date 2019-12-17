Kelly's Honeycomb Crunch 950Ml

poor , not good value for money
Bought as a treat for hubby , so very disappointing, lacked taste, was far to soft , honeycomb sticky and very runny in the base of tub. We tried different freezers and even on quick freeze would not stiffen up, had better value treats.
Love ice cream
Im live this ice cream, taste well and crunchy honeycomb are amazing. I think its really good product. What can I say... Many offers in Tesco,when I see the half price on this ice cream then I buy it without thinking. 😉
Great stuff
Usually go for Ben&jerry's, but thought I would try this as it is on offer. Well well well I am so glad that I did. Tastes good, and with all the bits and sauce. Very nice indeed.
I used to love Kelly's ice cream
I used to buy Kelly's icecream regularly - it was a joy but they've changed the recipe. It is now over sweet and the texture is the vilest I've ever had - like eating cotton wool. I gave a second chance in case it was a dud but that confirmed my impression. I won't be buying this or the clotted cream variety I used to love. Sad